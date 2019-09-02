Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, September 2, 2019

The late Rosemarie (Rosie) Esmonde

The death has occurred of Rosemarie (Rosie) Esmonde, Pearse Park, Tipperary Town. September 1st 2019. Rosemarie (Rosie), predeceased by her brother William. Sadly missed by her loving family, father James, mother Mary, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends.Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Tuesday evening, from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery.

The late Molly Flanagan

The death has occurred of Molly Flanagan (née Ryan), Galbertstown, Holycross, Thurles. Molly (in her 92nd year). Predeceased by her husband Bill. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Raymond and Brendan, daughter Catriona, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Janette, brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.Reposing at her daughter Catriona's residence, Galbertstown,(E41K650) on Monday evening, 2nd September, from 4pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Tuesday morning, 3rd September, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial after Mass in Holycross Cemetery.

The late Maureen Ann Harney

The death has occurred of Maureen Ann Harney, Formerly Islington, London and late of Crann Ard, Fethard, Road, Clonmel. Peacefully at Waterford Regional Hospital. Maureen Ann, sadly missed by her daughter Hannah, sister Jennifer, brother Leonard, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, niece, nephew, extended family and friends.Removal from Fennessy's Funeral Home this Wednesday afternoon to SS Peter & Paul's Church for requiem Mass on arrival at 1 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Bartholomew (Batty) Walshe

The death has occurred of Bartholomew (Batty) Walshe, Stonepark, Glen of Aherlow, Co. Tipperary, September 1, 2019. Bartholomew (Batty). Predeceased by his father Patrick & mother Nora, brother Tommy, sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife June, brother Noel, sisters-in-law, brother-in -law, nephews, niece, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, neighbours, relatives & friends.Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 this Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Lisvernane Church at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Tony Russell

The death has occurred of Tony Russell, late of Brookville Avenue, Tipperary Town. Son of the late Paddy and Mai. Sadly missed by his brothers Patrick and Yossie, sister Mary, brother-in-law Sean, sister-in-law Bernadine, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Monday evening, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, with cremation to follow.