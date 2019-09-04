Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, September 4, 2019

The late Stuart Smith

The death has occurred of Stuart Smith, Ard Gaoithe Drive, Clonmel, and formerly Tralee, Co. Kerry and Lincolnshire, England. Stuart passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband and father, he will be sadly missed by his wife Maura, sons Kevin, Sean, James and Robert, daughters Susan and Claire, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Colin, sister Rosalind, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm, to 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning to Old St Mary’s Church, Mary Street, Clonmel. Funeral Service on arrival at 12 noon followed by private cremation at 3.00pm in The Island Crematorium, Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Friends of South Tipperary General Hospital.

The late Mai Keevey

The death has occurred of Mai Keevey (née Lawlor), Dún Mhuire, Golden Grove Road, Roscrea; Thurles. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Jack and daughter Carmel. Deeply regretted by her children Anne, Richard, Sean and Mairead, her cousin Pat O Neill, son-in-law & daughters-in-law Martina, Sean and Hilary, grandchildren Sean, Rory, Deirdre, Maeve, Ailbhe, Diarmuid, Vivien, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Wednesday evening from 6.00 with rosary at 8.00. Private removal on Thursday morning arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Teresa O'Loughlin

The death has occurred of Teresa O'Loughlin (née O'Neill), Coolnamuck, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Molleran’s Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed by burial in the Friary Cemetery. House private please.

The late William Phelan

The death has occurred of William Phelan, Castlejohn, Windgap, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his son William (Liam) and partner Izaskun, daughter Concepta, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at O’Dwyer’s Funeral Parlour, Carrick on Suir on Wednesday from 5 o’clock, with removal at 6:30 to St Mary’s Church, Grangemockler. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11:30. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Sandra Purcell

The death has occurred of Sandra Purcell, late of Tanners Gate, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Died 2nd September 2019. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir, on Friday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, arriving for funeral Mass on Saturday at 10.30am in St Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir, followed by private cremation.No flowers, please, donations, to Pieta House.

The late Patrick Ryan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Ryan, Roscrea Road, Templemore and formerly of Coohaun, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary, peacefully on the 2nd September 2019. Predeceased by his son Gerard and granddaughter Caoimhe. Deeply regretted by his wife Margaret, daughter Margaret, sons Noel and Patrick, daughters-in-law Maureen and Marion, grandsons Thady and Seamus, brother Connie, sister Margaret, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore on Thursday at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.