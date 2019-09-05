Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, September 5, 2019

The late Michael Meade

The death has occurred of Michael Meade suddenly at his home, 2 St. Joseph's Avenue, Ardfinnan and formerly of Bath England on 3rd September 2019. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends relatives and neighbours. Reposing at his home on this Thursday evening from 6pm until 7.30pm. Removal on Friday morning for 11am prayers and burial in St. Finnan's Cemetery, Ardfinnan.

The late Paddy Ryan (Philips)

The death has occurred of Paddy Ryan (Philips), Gortnagoona, Templederry, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by his brother Nicky, much loved son of Nicholas and Marian and brother to Michelle, Mary and Noel; deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers-in-law Ken and Liam, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and many friends.Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Thursday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry on Friday morning at 11.30 am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Templederry. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Walking with Giants Foundation and the Irish Kidney Association.

The late Sandra Purcell

The death has occurred of Sandra Purcell, late of Tanners Gate, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Died 2nd of September 2019. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir, on Friday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, arriving for funeral Mass on Saturday at 10.30am in St Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir, followed by private cremation.No flowers, please, donations, to Pieta House.