Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, September 6, 2019

The late Fr. Conor Molony

The death has occurred of Fr Conor Molony, (St Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Co Wicklow and formerly of The Green, Holycross, Co Tipperary and Nakuru Diocese, Kenya), September 5, 2019, in the care of the staff of Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by his sister Josie (Quinn) (Killenaule) and by his brothers Timmy (Clara) and Pierce (Dublin); sadly missed by his sister Sr Molly PBVM (Zambia), his brother Tom (Holycross), his sister-in-law Elizabeth, by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, the parishioners of St Michael’s Parish, Kiamaina, Nakuru,his relatives and friends and by his Society family. Reposing at St Patrick’s, Kiltegan, on Saturday, September 7, with removal to St Patrick’s Chapel at 5.30 o’clock. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in the Society Cemetery.

The late Thomas Ahearne

The death has occurred of Thomas Ahearne, Clontarf and formerly of Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, 5th September 2019, peacefully in the care of the staff at Talbot Lodge Nursing Home, Thomas, beloved husband of the late Anne. He will be sadly missed by his loving sons Kevin and Garrett, daughters-in-law Karen and Catherine, grandchildren, Ross, Sinead, Conor, Calum, Aisling and Keelin, brothers Seamus and Michael, sisters Maura and Lila, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends and neighbours. Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Strand Road, Portmarnock on Friday evening, between 5pm and 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Gabriel's Church, Dollymount to arrive for 10.30am Mass, with cremation afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Stroke Foundation/The Irish Heart Foundation.

The late Jimmy Murphy

The death has occurred of Jimmy Murphy, 3 Ashbury Avenue, Roscrea. Died 4th September 2019. Predeceased by his brothers Tony, Seanie, Dickie, Joey and sister Betty. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers Tadgh and William, sisters Maudie and Anna, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence E53 F866 on Friday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The late Matt Quigley

The death has occurred of Matt Quigley, Shanballyedmond, Rearcross, Newport, Co. Tipperary. Sept. 4th 2019. (Peacefully) after a short illness, at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers and sisters, Mary, Richard, Norrie, Jack, Pauline and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing this Friday evening at McCormack's Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 6 o’clock with removal at 8.30 o clock to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11.30 o clock with burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Rearcross. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.