Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, September 7, 2019

The late Mary Frawley

The death has occurred of Mary Frawley (née Creane), Chantersland, Emly, Co.Tipperary, 6/9/2019. Predeceased by her loving husband Jim. Deeply regretted by her family, neighbours, relatives & friends.Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 on Saturday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Ailbe's Church, Emly at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Ted Lonergan

The death has occurred of Ted Lonergan, late of Macreary, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary and Killiney, Co. Dublin died on 5th September, 2019, peacefully, in his 93rd year, in the care of the staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, beloved husband of the late Nellie and brother of the late Noel; sadly missed by his loving daughters Carmel, Anna and Eileen, brothers Pascal and Larry, sister Tess, grandchildren Amy, Kate, Kaley, Cathal, Claire, Marie, Sean and Ellen, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Sunday, 8th September, from 3.00pm to 5.00pm with prayers at 4.30pm. Please note that due to roadworks, access to the funeral home can only be made from Ferndale Road, travelling south from Dublin and from the M11, travelling north at Junction 5. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir on Monday, 9th September, from 5.00pm to 6.30pm. Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon on Tuesday, 10th September, in Ballyneale Church, Carrick-on-Suir followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Mary (Teasie) O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Mary (Teasie) O'Dwyer. Late of Knocknavar & Fr. Callanan Park, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary, September 6th 2019, peacefully, in the exceptional care of the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen. Mary (Teasie), sadly missed by her cousins, relatives, and friends.Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Saturday evening (7th Sept) from 6 o’c and removal at 7 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Sunday at 11 o’clock and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The late John Walsh

The death has occurred of John Walsh, Ballytohill, Nine-Mile-House, Co. Tipperary. In the loving care of the Staff of Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan. September 5th 2019. Predeceased by his loving wife Bridget. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Marion and Pauline, sons Pat and Sean, grandchildren, Catriona, Grace, jack and Elizabeth, sister Kathleen, daughter-in-law Mairead, son-in-law Mick, partners Mandy and Jim, nephews, neighbours, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his residence ( E41PX79) on Saturday, September 7th, from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday, September 8th, at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Grangemockler followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.