Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, September 8, 2019

The late Mia O'Neill

The death has occurred of Mia O'Neill, Glencree, Newport, Co. Tipperary, 6th September 2019, suddenly, aged 16 years. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken mother Aisling, stepdad Steve, brother Nathan and sister Ayesha, grandparents Willie and Geraldine, uncle Marc and aunt Diane, cousin Oran, extended family and a large circle of friends.Reposing at Meehan’s funeral Home Newport (V94 A9Y5) on Sunday 8th September, from 6 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m. to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Monday 9th at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

The late Robert (Bobby) McClean

The death has occurred of Robert (Bobby) McLean, Ballyrickard, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, at Nenagh General Hospital. Deeply regretted by is loving wife Edna, daughter Janice, son Donald, daughter-in-law Anita, Janice partner Declan, cherished grandchildren Harry, Phoebe and Bobby, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing on Monday evening at Sullivan’s funeral home, Main Street Borrisokane, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Remains arriving to Church of Ireland, Borrisokane, on Tuesday for service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Congor graveyard. House private, please.

The late Anne 'Nancy' Ryan

The death has occurred of Anne "Nancy" Ryan (née Delaney), Oldcastle, Clonakenny, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Pre-deceased by her daughter Noreen. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, daughter Joan (Delahunty), son Gerry, son-in-law Pat, Gerry's partner Suzanne, grandchildren Michael, Paul, Elaine, Stephen, Hannah, Jack and Darragh, great-grandchildren Paddy and Edel, nieces, nephew, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Sunday evening from 4.00pm with removal at 7.30pm arriving in St. Brigid's Church, Clonakenny at 8.00pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.00am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.