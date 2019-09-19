Tipperary deaths and funerals - Thursday, September 19

Louis Nolan

- Clonmel, Tipperary / Clash Cross, Carrigrohane, Cork

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 6pm until prayers at 8pm. Reception prayers at 11.30am on Friday in St. Mary's and St. John’s Church, Ballincollig, followed by requiem mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St. Oliver’s Cemetery, Model Farm Road. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Marion Patricia Prudence (Patsy) Evans

- Coolnagower House, Cloughjordan, Tipperary

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 4pm-7pm. Removal on Friday at 1.30pm to St. Kieran's Church of Ireland, Cloughjordan. for 2pm service. Burial afterwards in Modreeney churchyard.

Bridget (Breda) Cummins (née O'Halloran)

- Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Thursday from 5-7pm. Requiem mass on Friday at 10.30am in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary, and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery.

Bridget (Bridie) Crosse

- Ballycahill and formerly West Gate, Thurles, Tipperary

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Friday from 5-7pm. Arriving at St. Cataldus Church, Ballycahill, at 7.30pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Kilvalure Cemetery, Drombane.