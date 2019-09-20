Tipperary deaths and funerals - Friday, September 20

Patrick (Paddy) Fanning

- Galtee View, Bansha, Tipperary

Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Friday from 5-7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in Church of The Assumption, Bansha, and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Hannah Delaney (née O'Neill)

- Glenacunna, South Lodge, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Reposing at O’Dwyers Funeral Parlour, Carrick-on-Suir, on Friday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St Marcy Church, Grangemockler. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Patrick Brennan

Tinnock, Ballingarry, Tipperary

Reposing at the residence of his niece Susan Treacy, Mellison, Glengoole, on Friday from 4-8pm followed by prayers. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of The Assumption, Ballingarry, for funeral mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. A one way traffic system will be in place on Friday evening in Mellison. House private on Saturday morning.

Michéal Barnaville

- 25 Hawthorn Drive, Thurles, Tipperary

Reposing at his residence, 25 Hawthorn Drive, Friday from 5-8pm arriving at Ss Patrick and Oliver Church, Glengoole, on Saturday at 11am for 11.30am requiem mass and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday morning.

Devyn Olson-Sawyer

- Cloughjordan, Tipperary / Dublin

Reposing on Sunday from 2-3pm at Keller Funeral Home, Borrisokane Road, Nenagh, followed by a private service. There will be a celebration of Devyn's life, open to all, at the Enterprise Centre (WeCreate) Cloughjordan, Ecovillage, starting at 4:30pm. Donations, if desired, to Dogs Trust Charity in honour of the two pups she loved so much.