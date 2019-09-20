Tipperary deaths and funerals - Saturday, September 21

Lily Elizabeth Savage (née O'Donoghue)

Castlequarter, Ardfinnan, Tipperary

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir, this Saturday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to The Church of the Holy Family, Ardfinnan, arriving at 7:30pm. Requiem mass on Sunday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Finnian's Cemetery, Ardfinnan.

Michael (Mickie) Ryan

Stradavoher, Thurles

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Saturday from 6-8pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, at 8.30pm. Requiem mass on Sunday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

Devyn Olson-Sawyer

Cloughjordan / Dublin

Reposing on Sunday from 2-3pm at Keller Funeral Home, Borrisokane Road, Nenagh, followed by a private service. There will be a celebration of Devyn's life, open to all, at the Enterprise Centre (WeCreate), Cloughjordan, Ecovillage, at 4.30pm. Donations, if desired, to Dogs Trust Charity, in honour of the two pups she loved so much.

Mary Kinane (née Ryan (Luke)

Rathnavogue, Clonakenny, Roscrea / Upperchurch

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh, this Saturday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh. Requiem mass on Sunday at 11am, followed by interment in Ileigh Cemetery.

Patrick (Patsy) Horan

Donohill / Dunboyne, Meath

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, on Monday from 1 pm with removal at 2pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Donohill. Requiem mass at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in Donohill Cemetery.

John Paul Hoare

Monakeeba, Thurles

Reposing at 51 Cluain Glas, Thurles, this Sunday from 5-7pm. Remains arriving to the Cathedral of the Assumption Thurles for requiem mass on Monday at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Kevin Bell Foundation.

Martin Corrigan

Bray, Wicklow / Tipperary

Reposing at Thomas Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, Boghall Road, Bray, on Tuesday (September 24) from 5.30-7pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday at 10.30am in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Putland Road, Bray, followed by interment in Redford Cemetery, Greystones.