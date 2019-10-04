Tipperary deaths and funerals - Friday, October 4

James (Jim) Maher

- Monroe, Newtown, Nenagh, Tipperary

Reposing on Friday at his home from 3-7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra, Newtown, arriving at 8pm. Funeral mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in Youghalarra Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care Team.

Ina Gleeson

-Cudville, Nenagh

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, on Friday from 5.30-7pm. Funeral arriving on Saturday at St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 11.45 am for funeral mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Nenagh Hospital.

Eric Starr

- Ardcroney, Borrisokane

Reposing at Sullivan Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane, on Friday from 4.30-7.30pm. Funeral arriving to Ss Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane, on Saturday at 10.45 am for mass at 11am, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 1.30 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Bernard O'Loughlin

- Connolly Park, Clonmel

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Saturday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral mass on Sunday at 12 noon with burial immediately after in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Maureen Ivors (née O'Meara)

-Ballingarry

Reposing in Ronan's Funeral Home, Ballingarry, on Saturday at 2.30-6pm, arriving at the Church Of The Assumption, Ballingarry, for 7pm mass. Funeral mass on Sunday at 10.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice. House private please.

Billy Fogarty

- Dovea Lower, The Ragg, Thurles

Reposing at O' Dwyers Funeral Home, Upperchurch, on Friday from 5-7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Saturday at 11am to the Church of St. Laurence O Toole, Monroe, for requiem mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Bouladuff.

Jerry Egan

-Castlelough, Portroe / Dublin

Reposing on Friday at Fanagan's Funeral Home, Aungier Street, Dublin, from 3-4.30pm, followed by removal to Nenagh where Jerry will repose on Saturday at Ryan's Funeral Home from 5-7pm. Funeral arriving on Sunday to St. Mary's Church, Portroe, for mass at 12pm, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Nora Bermingham (née Tierney)

- Cloughjordan / Rathfarnham, Dublin

Nora will be reposing on Monday from 5pm-7pm at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham. Nora's family will be in attendance. Funeral on Tuesday morning at 10am in the Church of the Annunciation Rathfarnham, followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. All queries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Rathfarnham, on 01-4061000.