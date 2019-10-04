Tipperary deaths and funerals - Saturday, October 5

Con Feehan

- Main Street, Grangemockler, County Tipperary

Reposing at Brett's Funeral Home, Mullinahone, on Saturday from 4pm with removal at 6pm to St. Marys Church for 6.30pm. Requiem mass on Sunday at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Bernard O'Loughlin

- Connolly Park, Clonmel, County Tipperary

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Saturday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral mass on Sunday at 12 noon with burial immediately after in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Maureen Ivors (née O'Meara)

-Ballingarry

Reposing in Ronan's Funeral Home, Ballingarry, on Saturday at 2.30-6pm, arriving at the Church Of The Assumption, Ballingarry, for 7pm mass. Funeral mass on Sunday at 10.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice. House private please.

Nora Bermingham (née Tierney)

- Cloughjordan / Rathfarnham, Dublin

Nora will be reposing on Monday from 5pm-7pm at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham. Nora's family will be in attendance. Funeral on Tuesday morning at 10am in the Church of the Annunciation Rathfarnham, followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. All queries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Rathfarnham, on 01-4061000.