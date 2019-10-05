Tipperary deaths and funerals - Sunday, October 6

Nora Bermingham (née Tierney)

- Cloughjordan, Tipperary / Rathfarnham, Dublin

Nora will be reposing on Monday from 5pm-7pm at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham. Nora's family will be in attendance. Funeral on Tuesday morning at 10am in the Church of the Annunciation Rathfarnham, followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. All queries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Rathfarnham, on 01-4061000.

Austin Ryan

- Golden Road, Cashel

Reposing at Lonergans Funeral Home Cashel this Sunday at 3pm with removal at 6pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Funeral mass on Monday at 1pm, followed by Burial in Cormac's Cemetery.

Thomas Moroney

Avondale Court, Cahir / Clonmel

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Lower Abbey Street, Cahir, on Sunday from 5-7pm. Funeral will take place on Monday in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Kidney Association. House private please.

Vincent Kinsella

- St. Conlan's Road, Nenagh / Thurles / Wexford

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Sunday from 4-6pm. Remains arriving to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Monday for requiem mass at 12am, followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery. House private please.