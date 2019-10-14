Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, October 14, 2019

The late Margaret (Peggy) Hough

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Hough (née Walsh), Sue Ryder, Steream, Limerick Rd., Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, late of Merton Hall, Borrisokane. Deeply regretted by her brothers, John & Peadar, sisters, Kathleen & Theresa, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her brother Peadar's home in Lisgarode, Kilruane on Monday evening from 4.15pm, with removal at 7.15pm to SS Michael & John's Church, Cloughjordan, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon and burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Margaret (Babe) Lyons

The death has occurred of Margaret (Babe) Lyons, 4 Ard-na-Croise, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Liam and John, daughter-in-law Anne, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.Reposing in Ardeen Nursing Home on Monday eveving from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to arrive in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Brigid, Bohernanave at 7.30 p.m. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Billy Stapleton

The death has occurred of Billy Stapleton, Rathbeg Gortnahoe, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Billy died peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, his very kind neighbours and a wide circle of friends.Reposing at his residence on Monday evening from 4pm until 7pm, followed by removal to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by burial in Boulick Cemetery.