Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, October 16, 2019

The late Kitty (Catherine) O'Brien

The death has occurred of Kitty (Catherine) O'Brien (née Cleary), Marian Terrace, Clonmel and late of Shanrahan, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary, 15th October 2019 peacefully at Waterford Regional Hospital (wife of the late Liam O’Brien). Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mags and Helen, sons Toddy and John, granddaughter Sharon and her husband John, sons-in-law Paddy and Tim, great-grandson Jack, sister-in-law Ellice, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, on Thursday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 1pm with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The late William (Willie) Bourke

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Bourke, The Bungalow, Donohill, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Gouig, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick), October 15th, 2019, in the wonderful care of the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum and South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. William (Willie), sadly missed by his loving wife Freddie, daughter Maria, sons Martin and John, sisters Breda and Nell, son-in-law John, adored grandchildren Dinny, Kelly and Liam, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Thursday evening from 7.30 o’c with removal at 9 o’c to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Donohill. Requiem Mass Friday at 2.30 o’c and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Breda Corbett

The death has occurred of Breda Corbett, Newtown, Donohill, Co. Tipperary, October 15th 2019, peacefully, at home. Breda, sadly missed by her loving sisters Nancy, Sadie and Sr. Josephine (Dodie), brother Willie, sister-in-law Maura, brother-in-law Fritz, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Thursday evening from 4.30 o’c with removal at 6.30 o’c to St. Brigid’s Church, Annacarty. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Annacarty Cemetery.

The late Breda O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Breda O'Dwyer (née Humphries) on October 15th, 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of Milford Care Centre. Breda (Ballyloundash, Herbertstown, Co. Limerick and formerly of Kilcornan, Cullen, Co. Tipperary). Dearly beloved wife of the late Eddie. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Margo Humphreys (Ballybricken) son-in-law Donal, grandchildren Sinead, Aisling, Ciara & John, sisters Sr. Mary, Sr. Margaret & Sr. Catherine, brothers Billy, Michael, Sean, Con & Jim, sisters-in-law, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law and friends.Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Wednesday (October 16th) from 5pm to 7pm, with Removal afterwards to the Sacred Heart Church, Herbertstown. Requiem Mass Thursday (October 17th) at 11.30am with Funeral afterwards to Caherconlish Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The late Sarah (Sally) Ryan

The death has occurred of Sarah (Sally) Ryan (née Kennedy), Fernhill, Ballina, Co. Tipperary, October 15th 2019 peacefully at Ashlawn House Nursing Home, Carrigatoher, Nenagh in her 96th Year. Beloved wife of the late Matthew (ex Garda Supt.), Blarney. Sadly missed by her loving son Liam (ex Garda Siochana), daughters Kate (San Francisco) and Collette Hanly Ballina Tipperary, daughter-in-law Catherine, sons-in-law Bill and Jimmy, adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces (The Kennedy family), relatives and friends. Reposing at her home Fernhill, Ballina on Wednesday, 16th October, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. arriving at Our Lady and St. Lua Church, Ballina at 7.45 p.m. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 17th, at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.