Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, October 17, 2019

The late Chris Heffernan

The death has occurred of Chris (Criostóir) Heffernan, Cluenfinglas, Bansha, Co. Tipperary and formerly of London, October 15, 2019, Chris (Criostóir). Deeply regretted by his wife Nora, brother Austin, sisters Róisín, Bríd and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Friday evening, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in The Church of the Annunciation, Bansha, at 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Thomas Furlong

The death has occurred of Thomas Furlong, Ballintemple, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary, October 16th 2019. Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne, in the wonderful care of the doctor's Nurses and Staff of the Bons Secours Hospital Cork, Thomas Predeceased by his father Thomas and mother Elizabeth. Deeply regretted by his loving brother James, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town, this Friday (October 18th ) from 5pm with removal 7pm to the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11.30am, followed by burial in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Patrick (Paddy) Keane

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Keane, ‘Eastlone’, Camas Road, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, October 15th 2019, unexpectedly at home. Patrick (Paddy), beloved son of the late Charlie & Madge and brother of the late Winifred, Tony and Marie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Deirdre, family Mark, Cathal, Andrea, Gary and Tony, son-in-law Noel, daughters-in-law Orla, Aimee and Kelly, grandchildren Grace, Heath, Abbie, Conan, Donagh and Charlie, brothers Liam, Lar, Noel and Eddie, sister Margaret, aunt Breda Ryan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, especially Karen, relatives, neighbours and many friends.Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Thursday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

The late Josie Kenehan

The death has occurred of Josie Kenehan, Larkfield, Brittas Road, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Suddenly, surrounded by her Retirement Association friends. Predeceased by her sister Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Kitty and Peggy, brothers Noel, James and Willie, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Friday, 18th October, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 19th, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Kitty (Catherine) O'Brien

The death has occurred of Kitty (Catherine) O'Brien (née Cleary), Marian Terrace, Clonmel and late of Shanrahan, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary, 15th October 2019 peacefully at Waterford Regional Hospital (wife of the late Liam O’Brien). Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mags and Helen, sons Toddy and John, granddaughter Sharon and her husband John, sons-in-law Paddy and Tim, great-grandson Jack, sister-in-law Ellice, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, on Thursday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 1pm with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.