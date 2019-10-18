Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, October 18, 2019

The late Kitty McIntyre

The death has occurred of Kitty McIntyre (née Egan), Hackney, London and formerly of Glencrue, Portroe, Co. Tipperary, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Joseph's Hospice, Hackney, London, predeceased by her beloved husband Lennie and niece Michelle Lyons, loving mother of Leonard, Kevin, Jacqueline and Catherine, dear sister of Pat, Jim (Devon, England) and Margaret (Lyons). Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandson Keelan, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday 20th at 12 o'c in St. Mary's Church, Portroe followed by burial in Garrykennedy Cemetery.

The late Pat O'Connor

The death has occurred of Pat O'Connor, Ardnagassane, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary, October 17th, 2019, unexpectedly, at his residence, Pat; sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, son Michael, daughters Jennifer and Suzanne, sister Eileen Donovan (Aherlow), daughter-in-law Aisling, son-in-law Shane, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, adored grandchildren Patrick, Morgan, Grace and Robert, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Saturday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Sunday at 11 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The late Christine Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Christine Fitzgerald (née Culleton), Tubber, Cloneen, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, October 17th 2019, at South Tipperary Regional Hospital, Christine; deeply regretted by her loving husband John, her children Jane, John Paul, Christine, Conor and Mary, her parents George and Frances, her brother George and sister Mary, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Reposing in McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Saturday, from 4.30pm to 6.45pm. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Nativity, Cloneen, on Sunday at 12.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to South Tipperary Hospice. Family home strictly private, please.

The late Joe Higgins

The death has occurred of Joe Higgins, Woodview, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Joe will be very sadly missed by his loving sisters Anne (Crabb), Margaret (Dorney) and Josie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Saturday morning for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Loughkent Cemetery, New Inn.

The late Urszula Przepiora

The death has occurred of Urszula Przepiora, 1 The Orchard, Farmleigh, Riverstown, Co. Tipperary, October 17th, 2019. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Aga, sons Kondrad and Blazeg, son-in-law Piotr, daughters-in-law Ania and Ivona, grandchildren, sister, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Sunday from 4’oc.to 6’oc. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 10.45’oc. for Funeral Mass at 11’oc. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

The late Chris (Criostoir) Heffernan

The death has occurred of Chris (Criostóir) Heffernan, Cluenfinglas, Bansha, Co. Tipperary and formerly of London, October 15, 2019, Chris (Criostóir). Deeply regretted by his wife Nora, brother Austin, sisters Róisín, Bríd and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Friday evening, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in The Church of the Annunciation, Bansha, at 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.