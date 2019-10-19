Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, October 19, 2019

The late Noel Cooney

The death has occurred of Noel Cooney, St Patrick’s Terrace, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary 17th October 2019 at St. Theresa’s Nursing Home, Cashel. (Predeceased by his wife Bridget, brother Miney and sister Gwen). Very deeply regretted by his loving sons Gerard and John, daughter Marie, grandchildren Tara and Conor, son-in-law Fearghal, daughter-in-law Aidana, brother Sydney, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon with burial immediately after in Grange Churchyard.

The late Sr. Florence Mahon

The death has occurred of Sr. Florence Mahon, Convent of Mercy, Nenagh and formerly of Woodford, Co. Galway, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Nenagh Hospital. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Nancy, Celia, Delia, Teresa and Sr. Kathleen R.S.M., by her nieces Eileen, Maria, Anita, Maureen, Anna, Deirdre, Paula, Catherine, Niamh and Áine, her nephews Patrick, Martin, Roy, Declan, Adrian and Pat, also by her community in St. Mary's Convent and the Sisters of the South Central Province and her many friends in Ireland and New Zealand. Reposing on Saturday, 19th, in St. Mary's Convent, Nenagh from 3pm until 5.30pm followed by Evening Prayer in Convent Chapel. Funeral Mass on Sunday, 20th, at 12 noon in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by burial in Convent Cemetery.

The late Maureen Quinlan

The death has occurred of Maureen Quinlan (née Percival), (Knocknavar, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary & formerly of Tambrands, Tipperary) October 17th 2019, in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff of the Woodlands Nursing Home Dundrum, Maureen, predeceased by her husband Martin and her brother Tommy. Deeply regretted by her sons Martin, Patrick and Kieran, daughters Maria and Nuala, sons-in-law PJ and Paul, daughters-in-law Mary and Anne Marie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Paddy, sisters-in-law Biddy and Mary, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite Sunday evening from 5 o’c with removal at 7 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The late Peggy Ryan

The death has occurred of Peggy Ryan (née Devereaux), Knockaneduff, Miltown, Solohead, Tipperary, October 18th, 2019, Peggy. Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Michael, sons Denis, Michael and Seán, daughters Helena, Fiona, Trish and Sarah, sisters, sister-in-law,sons-in-law,daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, tomorrow, Saturday evening, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday in St. Nicholas' Church, Solohead at 11.30am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.