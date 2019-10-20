Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, October 20, 2019

The late Teresa Daly

The death has occurred of Teresa Daly (née Ryan), Westfield, Castletown, Portlaoise, Co. Laois (eircode R32TK64) and formerly of Longfordwood, Clonakenny, Co. Tipperary, October 18, 2019 (unexpectedly). Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Donal, daughter Karen, son Gavin, brothers Joe and Sean, step-brothers Patrick and Bernard, son in law John, brothers in law, sisters in law, father in law Peter, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at her home in Westfield this Sunday and Monday evening from 5 o'c with rosary in the house at 8 o'c both evenings. Removal on Tuesday morning (Oct. 22nd.) at 10.30 o'c to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown (eircode R32KT22), for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin arriving at 2 o'c. Family flowers only please.

The late Mary Davis

The death has occurred of Mary Davis (née O' Donoghue), Killeigh, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Mary passed away peacefully in the loving care of the matron and staff at St. Theresa's Hospital Clogheen. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Joe, her children Maria, John, Jody and Cathy, her sisters Nora and Josephine, sons in law Colm and John, daughters in law Liz and Rose, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and her many good friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home Cahir on Sunday evening from 4pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Cahir, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Friends of St. Theresa's Hospital Clogheen/ South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Patricia (Patty) Gavin

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patty) Gavin (née Leahy), Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Patricia (Patty), passed away peacefully at her home, in the loving care of her family. Wife of the late Patrick (Paddy), she will be very sadly missed by her loving sons Liam and Michael, daughters Mary, Patricia, Frances, Bernadette and Carmel, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Sunday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving to St. Mary’s Church Cahir on Monday afternoon for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Tom O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Tom O'Donnell, Convent Road, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary, October 18th 2019. Tom, brother of the late Bridget and Margaret. Deeply regretted by his sister Nora, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen on Sunday from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St Mary's Church, Clogheen. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery.