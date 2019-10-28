Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, October 28, 2019

The late Tommy Morrissey

The death has occurred of Tommy Morrissey, Lissakyle, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Tommy passed away, unexpectedly. A much loved son, dad, brother and grandson, he will be very sadly missed by his lovings parents Tommy and Jean, son Fionn, sisters Haley, Shannon, Rachel, Natasha and Lauren, brother David, grandparents, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir, on this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir, on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to AWARE.

The late Reuben Butler

The death has occurred of Reuben Butler, Tullamoylan, Dolla, Nenagh, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband and best friend of Kathleen and loving father of Ciara, Triona and John. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, daughters, son, brother Jimmy, sisters Maureen, Sr. Genevieve, Sr. Imelda and Nora, son-in-law Michael Moran, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.Reposing on Tuesday 29th at Ryan's Funeral Home Nenagh (E45 KN93) from 5.30pm until 8pm. Funeral arriving on Wednesday to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Killinaive Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice and Irish Cancer Society.

The late Mark Flannery

The death has occurred of Mark Flannery, Galtee View, Bansha, Co. Tipperary and Brothers Of Charity, Powerstown, Clonmel and Cashel, Co Tipperary, 27th October 2019. Mark, pre-deceased by his parents Coley and Maureen; deeply regretted by his loving brother Jason, sister-in-law Catherine, nephews Jake & Alan, nieces Kate & Lily, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town this Monday (Oct. 28th) from 6.00pm, removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha. Funeral Mass Tuesday at 11.30am; burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Charlotte McCabe Gunning

The death has occurred of Charlotte McCabe Gunning (née Mahon), Nenagh, Lorrha, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, at Portumna Retirement Village, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husbands Tom and Harry and brother Con. Deeply missed by her son Brian, daughter Mairead, daughter-in-law Johanna, son-in-law Martin, grandchildren Sorcha, Diarmuid and Cian, brothers Frank, Seán and Mike, sisters Nancy Luder, Madeline Tierney, Evelyn O' Meara, Elish O'Reilly, Beatrice Collins and Marie McKenna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Portumna Retirement Village Chapel Tuesday, 29th evening, from 4 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Funeral arriving to St. Ruadhan's Church, Lorrha on Wednesday morning for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.