Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, October 29, 2019

The late Annette Tobin

The death has occurred of Annette Tobin (née O'Neill), Kilcash Cross, Clonmel, 27th October 2019 peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Seán, son Sean jnr., daughter-in-law Suzanne, grandchildren Christopher, Sean and Robert. Sadly missed by her daughter Louise and James, grandchildren Laura and Richard, sister-in-law, her dear friends Mary, Liz, Ruby and Pat, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue‘s Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. John the Baptist's Church, Kilcash. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Le Cairde Day Care Centre.

The late Eileen (Ellen) O'Halloran

The death has occurred of Eileen (Ellen) O'Halloran (née O'Dwyer), Rathdermot, Bansha, Co. Tipperary and formerly Chadville, Cappawhite, Co Tipperary. 28th October 2019 – Eileen (Ellen) - deeply regretted by her loving husband Patsy, her daughter Marguerite, brothers Paddy & Tom, Marguerite’s partner Jason, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town Tuesday (Oct 29th) from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Arriving to The Church of The Annunciation, Bansha on Wednesday for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

The late Edmond (Ned) Osborne

The death has occurred of Edmond (Ned) Osborne, 54 Castle View, Ardfinnan, Co. Tipperary, October 28th 2019. Edmond (Ned) deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen, on Tuesday from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm, to the church of The Holy Family, Ardfinnan. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am and burial afterwards at Burncourt Cemetery.

The late Ester Russell

The death has occurred of Ester Russell, (nee White) 68 St. Joseph’s Park Nenagh and formerly of 11 Liam Lynch Park, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork, peacefully, at home (October 28th 2019). Predeceased by her brothers & sisters. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary (Walsh), son-in-law Johnny, sister Sheila (England) grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.Reposing at her grandson John and Ciara’s house, 218 Coill Bheithe, Nenagh, eircode E45 KR68, this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Wednesday morning at 9.45am for funeral Mass at 10am, followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery.

The late Kevin Brennan

The death has occurred of Kevin Brennan, Castleiney, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. (Retired Teagasc). Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of The University Hospital, Waterford, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his brother Eoin. Deeply regretted by his wife Evelyn, children Lt. Col. Richard (Athlone), Bridget (Brady, Blackrock), Anne-Marie (Mason, Clonmore), John (Enniscorthy), Oliver (Kimmage), Dominic (Portlaoise), Michael (Wexford), Comdt. Murtagh (Killeigh) and Germaine (Castleiney), brother Paschal, sisters Ita (Stapleton), Nancy (Gaynor) and Sr. Germaine (Presentation Convent Thurles), 16 grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Tuesday evening from 5 PM to 7 PM with removal to St. John The Baptist Church, Castleiney arriving at 7.45 PM. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11:30 am, followed by interment in Templeree Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, Waterford Hospital.