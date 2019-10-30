Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, October 30, 2019

The late Lily Doherty

The death has occurred of Lily Doherty (née Heffernan), St. Mollerans, Carrick-Beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Passed away peacefully. Beloved wife of the late Leo, loving mother of Eileen, Angela, Trisha, and Colette. Sadly missed by her 10 grandchildren, her great-grandson, her extended family and friends. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday (Oct 31st) from 7.15 pm followed by removal at 8.15 pm to St. Molleran's Church, Carrick-Beg. Funeral Mass on Friday (Nov 1st) at 11.o' clock. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Patients Activity Fund, at Greenhill Nursing Home.

The late Michael (Mike) Carroll

The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) Carroll, Lisvernane, Aherlow, Co. Tipperary, 28/10/2019. Michael (Mike). Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Clare (O'Keeffe, Oola) & Tracey O'Carroll, his wife Mary, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Brendan O'Keeffe, granddaughters Chloe & Maisie, brother-in-law, nephews. nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE 22 on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Lisvernane Church at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Cremation at 1pm in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork. No flowers please. Donation if desired to Cancer Research.

The late Connie Hayes

The death has occurred of Connie Hayes, Talbot Park and formerly of Kilbreedy, Boherlahan, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, October 28th 2019, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Connie, beloved husband of the late Marion and brother of the late Johnny and Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving son Derek, daughter-in-law Denise, grandchildren Evie, Cara and Izzie, partner Josie and the Collins family, brothers Maurice, Paddy, Tommy and Michael, sisters Eileen, Bridget, Catherine and Maureen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

The late Lena Murphy

The death has occurred of Lena Murphy (née Carrie), Upper Friar Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, October 29th 2019, peacefully, in the loving care of the Staff at St. Clare’s Ward, St. Patrick’s Hospital, Cashel. Lena, beloved wife of the late John and mother of the late Mandy and John Gerard. Deeply regretted by her loving family Olive, Marian, Bernie, Noeleen, Susanne, Michéal, Brendan and Noel, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Albert, Ger and Dan, sisters Peggy, Noreen, Mary, Linda and Joanne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Thursday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am, followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Patrick’s Hospital, Cashel.

The late Sr. Annette Tobin

The death has occurred of Sr. Annette Tobin. Formerly New Inn, Co. Tipperary and Our Lady of Lourdes Convent, Daytona Beach, Florida, USA. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Millbury Nursing Home. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Bridget, brother Billy, sisters Joan and Mary. Deeply regretted by her Mercy Sisters, her brother Michael, sisters-in-law Josephine and Una, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at St. Mary’s Convent, Athlumney on Wednesday 30th October from 2pm with removal at 6:15pm to St. Mary’s Church, Navan, arriving for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Navan.