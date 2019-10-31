Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, October 31, 2019

The late Ann Reidy

The death has occurred of Ann Reidy (née McGrath), Sheehy Terrace, Clonmel, 28th October 2019, suddenly at South Tipperary General Hospital. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Liam, sisters-in-law Maura McGrath and Alice Johnson, brother-in-law Michael Reidy, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephew, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to S.S. Peter & Paul's Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 1pm with burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late David Kenrick

The death has occurred of David Kenrick, Shamrock Hill, Clonmel amd The Nagle Centre, Cashel, passed away peacefully on the 29th of October 2019 in the tender care of the staff at Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home, County Kildare. Loving son of the late Billy & Peggy. Special brother to Jimmy, Brian, Ted, Maureen, Betty (Wilson) & Willie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephews, extended family & friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Thursday 31st October from 6pm with removal at 8pm to SS. Peter & Paul’s Church, Gladstone Street. Funeral Mass on Friday at 1pm followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery.

The late PJ Kennedy

The death has occurred of PJ Kennedy, Monaree, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick on 29/10/19. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kay and daughter Anne Marie. Son-in-law Sean, grandchildren Roisin & Cara. His friend Bernie, nieces & nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 6 o'c with removal at 8 o'c arriving to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 8.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 o'c with burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

The late Mary (Maureen) Middleton

The death has occurred of Mary (Maureen) Middleton, Green Road's, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois/Roscrea, Tipperary, October 29th. 2019 (Ex school bus driver). Peacefully in the wonderful care of the Nurses and Staff at the Kilminchey Lodge Nursing Home Portlaoise and at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Predeceased by her brothers Seamus and Peter. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Margaret, Chris and Pauline, sister-in-law Anna, brother-in-law Dick, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, (EirCode R32 TN84) this Thursday evening (Oct. 31st.) from 5 o'c with rosary in the funeral home at 8 o'c. Removal on Friday morning (Nov. 1st.) at 10.20 o'c to St. Canice's Church, Borris in Ossory (EirCode R32 P2YK) arriving for Mass at 11 o'c, with burial immediately afterwards in Killasmeestia Cemetery (EirCode R32 XK00).

The late Lily Doherty

The death has occurred of Lily Doherty (née Heffernan), St. Mollerans, Carrick-Beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Passed away peacefully. Beloved wife of the late Leo, loving mother of Eileen, Angela, Trisha, and Colette. Sadly missed by her 10 grandchildren, her great-grandson, her extended family and friends. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday (Oct 31st) from 7.15 pm followed by removal at 8.15 pm to St. Molleran's Church, Carrick-Beg. Funeral Mass on Friday (Nov 1st) at 11.o' clock. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Patients Activity Fund, at Greenhill Nursing Home.