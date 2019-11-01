Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, November 1, 2019

The late Oliver Shirran

The death has occurred of Oliver Shirran, The Mews, Marlfield, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and late of Blessington, Co. Wicklow, 29th October 2019. Suddenly at his residence. Very deeply regretted by his sons Neal and Cahil, brother Nicholas, sister Bríd, aunt, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel, Co. Tipperary (E91PK19) on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at The Church of Our Lady, Blessington, Co. Wicklow on Sunday, 3rd November 2019, for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial immediately afterwards in Burgage Cemetery. No flowers please.

The late Rosemary Rooney

The death has occurred of Rosemary Rooney, Ballyknockane, Ballypatrick, Clonmel, Co Tipperary passed away 17th October 2019 while on holiday in Australia after a long illness. Wife of the late Brian Hutchinson and daughter of the late WE Rooney. Sadly missed by both the Rooney and Hutchinson families and her wide circle of friends. Memorial service will take place in St John The Baptist Church, Kilcash, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary (E91 A4E9) at 2pm on 4th November 2019. No flowers please, donations if desired to The Injured Jockey's Fund. No black, bright colours please.

The late Joe Lawlor

The death has occurred of Joe Lawlor, Portroe, Co. Tipperary. Late of Brownstown, Cloughjordan. Predeceased by his beloved daughter Stephanie & son Joe (Jnr), his parents Josie & Ted, brothers Patrick, Eamon & John and son-in-law Shay. Deeply regretted by his wife Geraldine and children Riva, Alison, Gina, Eddie & Corina. Sister Ann, brothers Mike & Tony, grandchildren, daughter in law Paula and by Robert and Fergal, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his daughter Alison's home, The Farmyard, Castlelough (E45 TX33) this Saturday from 4 o'c to 8 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Mary's Church, Portroe, on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 2 o'c followed by burial in the church grounds.

The late Breda Bourke

The death has occurred of Breda Bourke, Foxrock, Dublin 18 and formerly of Upperchurch, Co. Tipperary, Oct. 31, 2019 (Peacefully) at St. Vincents Hospital, Elm Park, after a short illness and a long and active life. Beloved wife of the late John and mother of Elizabeth, Geraldine, Mary, Therese, David, Bridget, Caroline, Kathleen, and the late baby Michael ; sadly missed by her loving family, her fourteen adored grandchildren, Shane, Sarah, Laura, Clare, Matthew, Seán, Patrick, Aoife, Liam, Seán, Padraic, Oisín, Oran and Caoimhe, sister Margaret, brother George, sisters-in-law, extended family, her wide circle of friends and the Moyvilla Gang.Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, 5 Newtown Park, Blackrock on Friday evening, between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock arriving for 10am Requiem Mass with burial thereafter in Hollywood Cemetery, Co. Wicklow.

The late Maureen Coffey

The death has occurred of Maureen Coffey (née Butler), Killeigh, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Maureen passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Wife of the late Phil and sister of the late Sheila, she will be very sadly missed by her loving son Ian, daughter Miriam, daughter-in-law Teresa, son-in-law Anthony, grandchildren Leanne, Jessica, Ella, Jack and Joe, sisters Alice, Carmel and Anna, brothers Paul, Fr. Pat and Tommy, sister in law Ester, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Saturday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Christina Doughan

The death has occurred of Christina Doughan, Clarinwood, Tramore, Co. Waterford. And formerly of 22 Limerick Street, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at Waterford Regional Hospital. Predeceased by her father Martin and mother Catherine. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Hannah, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence (E53 AX28) in Limerick Street, Roscrea on Friday evening from 5.00pm with rosary at 8.00pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

The late Brian Ryan

The death has occurred of Brian Ryan, The Crescent, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary, October 30th 2019, peacefully at Padre Pio Nursing Home Holycross, Brian, husband of the late Kathleen, father of the late Bernard and grandfather of the late Bernard. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Marian, Caroline and Maggie, son Maurice, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Saturday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Sunday at 11 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The late Agnes Brophy

The death has occurred of Agnes Brophy (née Grogan), Ballincur, Kinnitty, Co. Offaly, October 30th, (peacefully) at her daughter Margaret’s home (Abbeyville, Lorrha), surrounded by her loving family, in her 96th year. Pre-deceased by her husband Chaddy and son Brendan, she will be sadly missed by her sons and daughters; Margaret O’ Meara (Lorrha), Mary Moore (Westport), John-Joe (Ballyporeen), Charlie (Birr), Ger (Kilcormac) and Michael (Kinnitty), sons-in-law Donal and John, daughters-in-law Bríd, Mary, Ann and Ann, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, and friends. Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Friday from 3.30’oc. – 6.45’oc with Removal to arrive at St. Flannan’s, Church, Kinnitty at 7.30’oc. (via Fivealley/Rath). Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.30’oc. followed by burial in St. Flannan’s Cemetery, Kinnitty.