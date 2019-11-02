Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, November 2, 2019

The late Noirin Gill

The death has occurred of Noirin Gill (née Quirke), (Monkstown, Cork and late of Ballinleenty, Tipperary) on November 1st 2019, peacefully in the presence of her loving family at Marymount, Nóirín (nee Quirke), beloved wife of Andrew, loving mother of Aoife and Cian, dear sister of Christy, Michael, Noel, Pat, Gerard, Mairéad and Kevin. Sadly missed by her loving family, mother-in-law Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home (Eircode T12EYH6) on Sunday (3rd) from 2.00pm until 6.00pm. Requiem Mass on Monday (4th) at 2.00pm in the Sacred Heart Church, Monkstown, funeral afterwards to St. John’s Cemetery, Ballinrea. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Marymount.

The late Sr Rosarii Sheehan

The death has occurred of Sr Rosarii Sheehan, Convent of Mercy, Rosanna Road, Tipperary Town. October 31st 2019, peacefully at McAuley House, Limerick, Sr Rosarii. Deeply regretted by her sister Sr Sheila (Tipperary), cousins, relatives and many dear friends and her community sisters, South Central Province. Reposing in the Convent Chapel, Tipperary on Saturday from 3pm with prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass in St Michael's Church, Tipperary on Sunday at 11am and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Joe Lawlor

The death has occurred of Joe Lawlor, Portroe. Late of Brownstown, Cloughjordan. Predeceased by his beloved daughter Stephanie & son Joe (Jnr), his parents Josie & Ted, brothers Patrick, Eamon & John and son-in-law Shay. Deeply regretted by his wife Geraldine and children Riva, Alison, Gina, Eddie & Corina. Sister Ann, brothers Mike & Tony, grandchildren, daughter in law Paula and by Robert and Fergal, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at his daughter Alison's home, The Farmyard, Castlelough (E45 TX33) this Saturday from 4 o'c to 8 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Mary's Church, Portroe, on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 2 o'c followed by burial in the church grounds

The late Oliver Shirran

The death has occurred of Oliver Shirran, The Mews, Marlfield, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and late of Blessington, Co. Wicklow, 29th October 2019. Suddenly at his residence. Very deeply regretted by his sons Neal and Cahil, brother Nicholas, sister Bríd, aunt, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel, Co. Tipperary (E91PK19) on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at The Church of Our Lady, Blessington, Co. Wicklow on Sunday, 3rd November 2019, for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial immediately afterwards in Burgage Cemetery. No flowers please.