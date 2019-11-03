Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, November 3, 2019

The late Jimmy Cagney

The death has occurred of Jimmy Cagney, Bianconi Drive, Clonmel. Peacefully, in the loving care of his family. Jimmy, husband of the late Carmel, sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence this Monday from 4 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning to SS Peter & Paul's Church for 12.45. Requiem Mass at 1 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Palliative Care.

The late Tommy Hartigan

The death has occurred of Tommy Hartigan, Powerstown, Clonmel. Peacefully, in the loving care of the nursing staff at St. Brigid's Hospital, Carrick on Suir. Tommy, sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, daughter Nicola and son Thomas, brothers John and Patsy, sister Maureen, grandchildren Jack, Thomas, Lucy and Donal, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Allie, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends. Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. John The Baptist Church, Powerstown, arriving at 11.45am. Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial thereafter in the adjoining cemetery.

The late John O'Hanlon

The death has occurred of John O'Hanlon, Tullaheady, Nenagh. Peacefully, at Nenagh Hospital, on 2/11/19. Predeceased by his beloved son Kieran and brother Willie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Susan-Vera and son Martin, grandchildren Saoirse, Sean and Roisin, daughter in law Mary, brother Peter, sister Noreen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Monday from 6 o'c with removal at 8 o'c to arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 8.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

The late Bridie Ryan

The death has occurred of Bridie Ryan (née McGrath), Park, Rossmore, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. Pre-deceased by her husband Joe and son Eugene. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Anne (Menton), son Joseph, son-in-law Billy, daughters-in-law Nora and Paula, grandchildren Paul, Aidan, Mark, Deirdre, Brigid, Eugene, Áine, Seosamh, Cillian and Caoimhe, sister Sally Bourke, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Sunday evening, November 3rd, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to Jesus Christ Our Saviour Church, Rossmore, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning, November 4th, at 11:30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Julia Ryan Tubbs

The death has occurred of Julia Ryan Tubbs, Ballyanny, Nenagh and Youghalarra. Deeply regretted by her brothers John and Joe, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10 o'c in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery.