Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, November 11, 2019

The late Philomena (Ena) Deane

The death has occurred of Philomena (Ena) Deane (née Thompson), Newtown, Cloughjordan, Co.Tipperary, 10th November. Deeply regretted by her husband Noel, sons Colin and John, daughter Selena, daughter-in-law Amy, grandchildren brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at her residence on Monday from 4pm until 7pm. Private removal on Tuesday to St Michael and St John's Church, Cloughjordan, for funeral Mass at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St. Cronan's New Cemetery, Roscrea. Family flowers only, please, donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

The late John Gleeson

The death has occurred of John Gleeson, Ardcroney, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, 10th November 2019, peacefully, in the loving care of Nenagh General Hospital. Predeceased by his loving wife Sally, son Stephen, daughter Frances. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Sean, Joe, Kevin & Des, brothers Willie, Tim & Benny sisters Kitty & Nancy, grandchildren Priscilla & Stevie, Sean’s partner Margaret, great-grandchildren Cian & Oran, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends.Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Ardcroney Church on Wednesday morning at 10.45am for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Ardcroney New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to 'Friends of Nenagh Hospital'.

The late Pascal Moroney

The death has occurred of Pascal Moroney, Johns Lane & William St., Nenagh, Co.Tipperary. Of 61 Berwick Avenue, Shrewsbury, England. Pre-deceased by his brother Neddy and sisters Margaret & Maureen. Deeply regretted by his loving family Anthony, Keith, Sean, Sharon, Lisa, Michelle and Valarie. His sister Kitty Ashman, grandcchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews relatives and friends.Requiem Mass takes place at the Cathedral of Our Lady, Shrewsbury at 12.15 o'c on Friday, 15th November, followed by burial in Shrewsbury Cemetery on Longsbon Road.

The Michael Noonan

The death has occurred of Michael Noonan, Main Street, Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary. On 9th November 2019. Peacefully in the Mater Private Hospital Cork. Under the kind care of Dr. James Ryan and Staff. Michael (cattle dealer) aged 93 years, beloved husband of the late Alice and brother of the late Denis, Jack and sister Nellie. Sadly missed by his sons Robert, Eamon, John and daughter Kathleen (Boyle) his beloved grandchildren, son-in-law Jim Boyle, daughters-in-law Mary (Brogan) and Anne (Fitzgerald), sister-in-law Mary Russell relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence at Main Street, Ballyporeen on Monday evening 11 November from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in the church of the Assumption Ballyporeen and burial afterwards in St. Mary’s cemetery.

The late Michael (Mick) Clarke

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Clarke, Ashley Park, Ardcroney, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary peacefully in the loving care of Milford care Centre (9th of November 2019) deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, sons Donal, John, Liam, & Barry, daughters Anne, Siobhán, brother Danny, sisters Mavis (Clifford), Winnie (Gillick), Kathleen (Mullins) & Breda (Brennan), son-in-law Ollie (Ryan), daughters-in-law Suzanne, June, Meritxell & Lucy, grandchildren Laura, Nathan, Stephen, Robert, Molly, Bella, James, Mariona, Fionn & Dylan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends. Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Monday evening from 5’oc to 7’oc. Funeral arriving to Puckane Church on Tuesday morning at 11.45a.m. for funeral mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Ardcroney Old Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.