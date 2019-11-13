Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, November 13, 2019

The late Paul Ryan

The death has occurred of Paul Ryan, late of Mollough, Newcastle and formerly College Avenue, Clonmel. Beloved husband and father, Paul was pre-deceased by his nephew James. He will be sadly missed by his wife Deirdre, daughters Niamh and Shauna, parents Denis and Mary Ryan, sisters Denise and Lizzie, brother Gerard, parents-in-law Michael and Eileen Houlihan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel, on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1pm, followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Kenneth Roche

The death has occurred of Kenneth Roche, formerly of Garrymore, Clonmel and Cork City, 9th November 2019 at Cork University Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his loving Mother Ann, brothers Willie, Thomas, Colm and Michael, sisters Mary, Janie, Lizzie and Ann Marie, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late James Haugh

The death has occurred of James Haugh, Terryglass, Co. Tipperary. Suddenly. Predeceased by his father John, mother Mary, sister Dolores. Deeply missed by his loving wife Bridget, sons Killian, Matthew and Michael, sister Eileen (Molloy), brothers John, Tommy, Morgan, Conor and Mark, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Johnny and Mary Nevin, relatives and many friends.Reposing At Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Borrisokane, on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7.30pm with removal to Terryglass Church arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The late Tessie Joyce

The death has occurred of Tessie Joyce (née Murphy), Reading, England and formerly of Golden, Co. Tipperary, October 26th 2019. Wife of Paddy Joyce, Owenwee, Westport. Reposing in Navin's Funeral Home, Westport, this Friday 15th November from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Westport. Mass on Saturday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in Aughavale Cemetery.

The late Br John McDonnell ocso

The death has occurred of Br John McDonnell ocso, Mount St Joseph Abbey, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his Cistercian Community, his sisters Nelly & Sr. Rita FMA, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews, grand nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing in Mount St Joseph Abbey Church on Thursday afternoon from 2.00pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.00am followed by burial afterwards in the Monastic Cemetery.

The late Mary Moss

The death has occurred of Mary Moss (née Kiernan), Newline, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary/Kells, Co. Meath. Pre-deceased by her husband Pat. Mary passed away at her daughter Deirdre's residence on 12th November 2019. Sadly missed by her daughter Deirdre, sons Brian, Declan and Patrick, grandchildren Stephen, Allison, Austin, Sean, Aoibhin, Grainne, Joe, Matthew, Kiera and Oisin, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, family relatives and large circle of kind neighbours and friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Thursday evening from 5.00 with removal at 6.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea at 7.00. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10.00 followed by burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

The late Timmy Quinlan

The death has occurred of Timmy Quinlan, 11th November 2019 (late of Raheny, Dublin and formerly of Pallas, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary) peacefully surrounded by his family in the care of Beaumont Hospital (and previously Tara Winthrop Nursing Home), after bravely fighting a long illness. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Maureen, children Brian, Sinead, and Donal, daughter-in-law Chigusa, son-in-law Rich, grandchildren Timmy, Tommy, Shana, siblings Phil, Grace, Mary, and Michael, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and neighbours. Reposing in his residence on Wednesday, 13th November, from 5pm-7pm. Removal to St. Monica's Church, Edenmore, on Thursday 14th November, arriving for 11.30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery Extension. Family flowers only, please - donations if desired, to the Columban Missionaries: https://columbans.ie/donate/

The late Fr John Ryan

The death has occurred of Fr. John Ryan A.P., Knocklong and Glenbrohane Parish, Co. Limerick. Formerly of Rearcross, Co. Tipperary. Fr. John passed away 12 November, 2019, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by his brothers Owen, PJ, Martin & Joe. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Fr. Tom Ryan (Murroe/Boher), sister Mary Quigley (Moneygall), sister-in-law Margaret, brother-in-law Martin, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, Archbishop Kieran, priests & religious in Cashel & Emly diocese, cousins, relatives, parishioners, a large circle of friends, devoted housekeeper Mary Gleeson and former parishoners. Fr. John will be reposing at St. Joseph's Church, Knocklong, Co. Limerick, on Thursday (14 November 19) from 3pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday (15 November 19) at 2pm, burial afterwards in the church grounds. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The late Teresa TD Walsh

The death has occurred of Teresa TD Walsh (née Hendrick), 7 Maisonettes, Quigley Park, Rathdowney, Co. Laois. And formerly of 27 Kennedy Park, Roscrea. Pre-deceased by her husband Joe. Sadly missed by her loving family, her daughter Angela, sons Martin (Seven) and Joseph, her brother Tony (Hendrick), son-in-law Kieran, daughters-in-law Margaret and Noreen, grandchildren Martin, Owen, Sean, Laura and Dan, great-grandchildren Mia, AJ, Kayleigh and Dylan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Wednesday evening from 6.00 with rosary at 8.00. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice.