Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, November 14, 2019

The late Thomas (Tom) Phelan

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Phelan, late of Railway Cottages, Kilsheelan, Clonmel and formerly of Butlerstown, Kilsheelan, who died 10th of November 2019. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Kate, Ellen and Briget, brother Edmond, sister-in-law Bridget, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and a dear friend Annie. Reposing at Walshs Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Thursday evening from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to Ballyneale Church. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to St Bigid's Hospice, Carrick on Suir.

The late Anne (Nancy) Bermingham

The death has occurred of Anne (Nancy) Bermingham (née Murray), Shamrock Hill and William Street, Clonmel,and late of Gortnasythe, Curraghboy, Roscommon, 12th November 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Rathkeevan Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Martin and son Matty. Very deeply regretted by her sons Thomas and Michael, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Friday from 6pm with removal at 7pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Pat Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Pat Fitzgerald, Spafield Crescent, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, November 12th 2019, unexpectedly at home. Pat, beloved husband of the late Bernie. Deeply regretted by his loving sons John, Stephen and Declan, grandchildren, great-grandson, uncle Stephen, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Cancer Society.

The late Seamus (Seamie) O'Brien

The death has occurred of Séamus (Seamie) O'Brien, Galtee View, Bansha, Co.Tipperary and formerly of Stone Park, Aherlow on 12/11/2019. Séamus (Seamie). Deeply regretted by his wife Bridget, daughter Mary Bridget, brother Con, sister Marian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces, very good friends Breda & Mary-Anne, relatives, neighbours & a large circle of friends.Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick E34 AE22 on Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at Bansha Church at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Columbas Cemetery Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick.

The late Trish O'Grady

The death has occurred of Trish O'Grady (née Butler), Cork and Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. On November 12th 2019, peacefully after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family, TRISH (nee Butler) late of Gleann na Rí, Tower. Loving mother of Brendan, Lorraine and Sean and dear sister of Marie and Christine, best friend of Margaret and partner of the late Paul English. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, grandchildren, sisters, brother-in-law Patrick (Pa), nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Coughlan’s Funeral Home, Shandon Street. Rosary on Thursday (14th November) at 8.00pm. Removal of Friday (15th November) at 7.30pm to St. Senan’s Church, Cloghroe. Requiem Mass on Saturday (16th November) at 10.00am. Funeral afterwards to St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Kilcully.

The late Teresa Williams

The death has occurred of Teresa Williams (née O Doherty), Templemore Road, Roscrea, Tipperary / Kilkee, Clare. Peacefully in the care of the Matron and Staff of the Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea. Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her sons Kevin, Joseph and Orán, daughter-in-law Nollaig, sister Karhleen, brother Vincent, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and large circle of friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday evening from 4.00pm with removal at 6.30pm arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10.00am followed by burial afterwards in Mount St. Joseph Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Dean Maxwell Home.