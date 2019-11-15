Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, November 15, 2019

The late Kevin John Foley Junior

The death has occurred of Kevin John Foley Junior, Newport ,Gwent, South Wales and Lisnatubrid, Ballypatrick, Clonmel, 9th November 2019 suddenly in Wales. Predeceased by his father Kevin. Very deeply regretted by his loving daughter Kerris, son Connor, stepdaughter Nicola, mother Carol, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, Uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral to take place in Wales.

The late Anne Collins

The death has occurred of Anne Collins (née Leahy), Glounthaune, Cork / Emly, Tipperary / Kilfinane, Limerick. On November 12, 2019, unexpectedly, Anne (nee Leahy), much adored wife of Mike, cherished sister of Liz (Creamer), (Emly, Co. Tipperary), dear sister-in-law of Paul and loving daughter of the late Roger and Mary. Deeply mourned by her heartbroken husband and family, parents-in-law Dick and Mary Collins, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, work colleagues and a large circle of friends. Lying in repose at Barry Bros. Funeral Home, Hazelwood, Glanmire (Eircode T45 XP02) on Friday evening from 5pm until Removal at 8pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Glounthaune. Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon on Saturday. Funeral afterwards to The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co, Cork.

The late Mary Kiely

The death has occurred of Mary Kiely (née Tobin), Rackhill, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick On Suir, on Friday from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Molleran's Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in the Friary Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to St Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick On Suir.

The late Sr. Kathleen Kinane

The death has occurred of Sr. Kathleen Kinane, (Aunty Kitty) (Toureen, Rossmore, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and Villa El Salvador, Lima, Peru). Aunty Kitty died peacefully in the loving care of her beloved community of Sisters of The Cross and Passion on 13th November 2019 at Marino Convent, 22 Griffith Avenue, Dublin, after an illness heroically borne. She is survived by her deeply beloved brother Fr. William Kinane, Sacramento, California and her forty-three treasured nieces and nephews, ninety-eight grand nieces and nephews, cousins, her community of sisters of the Cross and Passion and extended family and friends. Her Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday 16th November at 11 a.m. in the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, Marino, Dublin. Her burial will be immediately afterwards at Dardistown Cemetery, Co. Dublin.

The late Eileen Maher

The death has occurred of Eileen Maher (née Purcell), Aubrey Road, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Eileen, deeply regretted by her partner Martin, son Seán, daughter Eilish (Thompson), grandchildren Pádraig, Dylan and Ava, Son-in-law Joey, daughter-in-law Michelle, brother Gerry, sisters Mary, Bridie, Bernie, Margaret and Ann, uncle Jimmy, aunt Nellie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Friday, 15th November 2019, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving to SS Patrick & Oliver Church, Glengoole on Saturday morning at 11am for 11.30am Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Maher

The death has occurred of Mary Maher (née Bevans), Lismacrory, Ballingarry, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, died 13th November, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Tom. Deeply regretted by her son James (Eamon), daughter-in-law Grainne, grandchildren Isabelle, Ben, Noah and Adam, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing on Friday in Treacy’s Funeral Home, Shinrone, R42 E125 from 6pm to 8pm followed by rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday to St. Patrick’s Church, The Pike, Ballingarry, E53 H771 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon and burial afterwards in Ballingarry Cemetery.

The late Catherine O'Doherty

The death has occurred of Catherine O'Doherty, (Ranelagh, Dublin and Tipperary) 11th November 2019 (peacefully) at home after a long illness, beloved daughter of the late Hubert and Sheila, she will be sadly missed by her brother David, sisters Hilary and Gemma, sister-in-law Kelly, brother-in-law John, niece Clare, nephews Conor, Rory, James and Hugh, aunts, uncle, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass at 10am Friday, 15th November in St Colmcille’s Church, Knocklyon followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

The late Brian D. Railes

The death has occurred of Brian D. Railes, Sue Ryder House, Holycross and formerly The Old School House, Moyne, November 14th, 2019, at Limerick University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Rita. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Theresa, Lillian and Deborah, sons-in-law Christy, Alan and Bernard, his brother Mick, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles, on Saturday evening from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. to arrive at Holycross Abbey at 7.45 p.m. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Anne (Nancy) Bermingham

The death has occurred of Anne (Nancy) Bermingham (née Murray), Shamrock Hill and William Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and late of Gortnasythe, Curraghboy, Roscommon, 12th November 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Rathkeevan Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Martin and son Matty. Very deeply regretted by her sons Thomas and Michael, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Friday from 6pm with removal at 7pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.