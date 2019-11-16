Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, November 16, 2019

The late Michael Barry

The death has occurred of Michael Barry, Tipperary Town, London and New Inn, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, November 15th 2019. Peacefully. Michael, predeceased by his parents Michael and Margaret, St Michael's Road, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour, Cashel, this Sunday (November 17th ) from 5pm with removal 7pm to the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn. Requiem Mass Monday at 11:30am, followed by burial in St Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Mary (Biddie) Ely

The death has occurred of Mary (Biddie) Ely (née Brereton), Garranroe, Moyne, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary / Shinrone, Offaly. After a short illness. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Clonmel Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Robert (Bob), son Michael and brother George. Will be sadly missed by her loving family; sons John, Andrew and Robert, daughters Ann and Bridget, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Joanne, Chrishna, Helen and Jean, sons-in-law Shofan and Mick, brothers Tom and Mick (Shinrone, Co. Offaly), nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Patsy and Peggy, relatives, neighbours and many friends.Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday, 17th Nov., from 4pm to 6pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday, 18th Nov., at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Cyril Ryan

The death has occurred of Cyril Ryan, Bunacum and Harty place, Toomevara, Co. Tipperary. After a short illness in the wonderful care of the staff of Bushy Park Nursing, Borrisokane. Predeceased by his father Michael, mother Mary and sister Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Ann, Mary, Bridget, brothers Noel and Denis, sister-in-law Rita, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.Reposing at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Borrisokane on Sunday, the 17th, from 5p.m to 7p.m. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Toomevara arriving at 7:45p.m. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Graveyard, Toomevara.

The late Eamon Walsh

The death has occurred of Eamon Walsh, The Square, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Eamon passed away peacefully in the care of staff at St. Teresa's Nursing Home, Cashel. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Sunday evening from 5pm to 6pm. Private cremation on Monday.