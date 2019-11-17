Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, November 17, 2019

The late P.J. McGrath

The death has occurred of P.J. McGrath, Glenconnor, Clonmel. Pre-deceased by his wife Joan, P.J. passed away peacefully on Friday at Tallaght Hospital, Dublin surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his daughters Siobhán and Colette, grandchildren Shane and Emma, sister Nora, sons-in-law Willie and Paddy, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel, on Monday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Bridget (Biddy) Roche

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) Roche, Jubilee Terrace, Kilsheelan, Clonmel. Biddy passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She is pre-deceased by her husband Jack. Loving mother of Siobhán, Anthony and John and much loved grandmother to her grandchildren, she will be sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Lemke, daughters-in-law Catherine and Elaine, nephews, nieces, extended family, her many friends and neighbours.Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel, on Sunday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.00pm to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary O'Riordan

The death has occurred of Mary O'Riordan (née Ryan), ‘Green Acres’, Deerpark Road, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, November 16th 2019, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Mary, wife of the late Eddie. Deeply regretted by her daughters Jeanette and Michaela, grandchildren Jimmy, Darren, Thomas, Shanice, Mark, Nicole and Lee, great-grandchildren Callum, Mark, Dean, Jesse and Kylie, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by private cremation.

The late Mary (Biddie) Ely

The death has occurred of Mary (Biddie) Ely (née Brereton), Garranroe, Moyne, Tipperary/Thurles, Tipperary/Shinrone, Offaly. After a short illness. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Clonmel Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Robert (Bob), son Michael and brother George. Will be sadly missed by her loving family; sons John, Andrew and Robert, daughters Ann and Bridget, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Joanne, Chrishna, Helen and Jean, sons-in-law Shofan and Mick, brothers Tom and Mick (Shinrone, Co. Offaly), nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Patsy and Peggy, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday, 17th Nov., from 4pm to 6pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday, 18th Nov., at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.