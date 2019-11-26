Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, November 26, 2019

The late Josephine Barrett

The death has occurred of Josephine Barrett (née O'Dwyer), Tincurry, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Josephine died peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband John, sons Paul and John, Leanne, grandchildren Layla, Hayley and Donny, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir, on Wednesday evening from 5.00 oc. to 7.00 oc. Arriving at St. Kieran's Church, Ballylooby, on Thursday for Funeral Mass at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen.

The late Helen Cosgrove

The death has occurred of Helen Cosgrove (née Meehan), Gortaknockeare, Golf Links Road, Tipperary Town, November 24th, 2019, Helen (suddenly). Predeceased by her brother Willie. Sadly missed by her family, beloved husband Tom, sons Niall, Colm and his partner Trish, her adoring grandchildren Robert and Ellen, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters)in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, Tuesday evening, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Eugene Egan

The death has occurred of Eugene Egan, Innisfallen Avenue, Thurles. Formerly Cregane, Churchtown, Mallow, Co Cork. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife and best friend Anne, daughter Elaine and son Owen, their partners Liam and Sarah, grandchildren Ciara, Stephen and Emily, sister Kitty Mackessy, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, great-grand-nephews, great-grand-nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, former Irish Rail colleagues, neighbours and many friends.Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Wednesday 27th November from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 28th at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Madeline McCoole

The death has occurred of Madeleine McCoole (née Burke), Rosemount, Thurles. Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family. Will be sadly missed by her devoted husband Pat, daughters Madeleine and Maria, sons Michael and Pat-John, grandsons Alec and Aaron, sons-in-law Adrian and Colm, daughters-in-law Ciara and Leanne, brothers Lorcan and Eamon, sisters Mary, Aileen and Ann, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday, 26th Nov., from 6pm to 8.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. House Private. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice.

The late Dan O'Connell

The death has occurred of Dan O'Connell, Glengoole South, Thurles, November 24th, 2019 in St. Vincent's Hospital, Elm Park, Dublin. Beloved son of the late Thomas and Nellie and step father Pat O'Keeffe. Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his sisters Marie (Lyons) and Sadie (Taylor), brothers-in-law, nephews, cousins, neighbours, many friends and wonderful carers.Reposing in Kennedys Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to arrive in the Church of St. Patrick and St. Oliver, Glengoole (via Gortnahoe) at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30 a.m. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Brid O'Connor

The death has occurred of Bríd O'Connor (née Moylan), Golden Grove Road, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. And formerly of Roo, Gort, Co. Galway. Peacefully at Galway University Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Frank, sons Aonghus and Cormac, daughters Niamh, Clíona and Deirdre, sons-in-law John and Pete, daughters-in-law Orla and Gwen, grandchildren Ewan, Ciara, Aoife, Áine, Enya, Eimear, Aidan, Effie, John and Grace, brother Colie (deceased), sister Mary, sister-in-law Lena, brothers-in-law Tom, John and Tony, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Reposing in Tierney Funeral Home, Roscrea on Wednesday evening from 5.00 with rosary at 8.00. Private removal on Thursday morning arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Cremation to take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare. Family flowers only please.

The late Elizabeth Betty O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) O'Dwyer (née Ryan (Farmer)), Glenbane, Holycross, Thurles. Formerly Curraghgloss, Borrisoleigh. Peacefully, in the excellent care of the C.C.U. Clonmel Hospital and Staff of Padre Pio, Nursing Home, Holycross. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and sister Sr Josephine. Deeply regretted by her daughters Breda (Moloney) and Margaret (Sheedy), sons Pat and Ger, beloved grandson's Colm, Eoghan, Conor, Niall and Kevin, sons-in-law Pat and Tony, brother Pat, sister-in-law Mai, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, 27th Nov., from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 28th at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Ciss (Sarah) O'Neill

The death has occurred of Ciss (Sarah) O'Neill (née Rochford), College Court and Lissava Cottage, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Ciss, formerly of Johnstown Co. Kilkenny, wife of the late John O'Neill, passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home, Cahir. She will be very sadly missed by her loving sons Morgan, Brian and Canice, daughter Olive, brother Edmond, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren relatives and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Wednesday for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by Cremation Service at 2pm in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

The late Josephine O'Shea

The death has occurred of Josephine O'Shea (née Bermingham), O'Brien's Lane, Ballina, Co. Tipperary, 25th November 2019, peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Noel. Sadly missed by her loving children Colm, Niamh, Fergus, Grainne and Noel, sons in law Paul and Tom, daughters in law Anne-Marie and Suzan, grandchildren Ellie, Leo, Amy, Kira, Shea and Robert, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home (V94 PPK2) on Wednesday, 27th November, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arriving on Thursday, 28th November, at Our Lady and St. Lua Church, Ballina for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the National Rehabilitation Hospital Dún Laoghaire.