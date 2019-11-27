Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, November 27, 2019

The late Mildred (Mil) Morrison

The death has occurred of Mildred (Mil) Morrison (née Lawlor), South Queensferry, Edinburgh and formerly of Fethard, Co. Tipperary, at St. Columba's Hospice, Edinburgh on November 24th, 2019, aged 48 years. Beloved wife of Kenny, devoted mum of Erin and Abbie, dearly loved daughter of Murt and Margaret Lawlor, The Valley, Fethard. The Funeral will be held in South Queensferry next week. Arrangements later.

The late Donal Buckley

The death has occurred of Donal Buckley, Bengurragh Square, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Donal (Retired ESB) died unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, sons DJ. Mattie (Ian) and daughter Sinead, brother Billy, son-in-law Alan, daughter-in-law Kristiina, grandchildren Jennifer, Sasha, Jamie, Kristjan, Dillon and Lea, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Thursday evening from 5.oc to 7.oc. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Friday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Care.

The late Marie Butler

The death has occurred of Marie Butler (née Dineen), Deerpark, Ballymacarbry, Co. Waterford and formerly of Upper Glen, Modeligo, 26th November 2019 at South Tipperary General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her husband James, sons Andrew and Michael, daughter Catherine, brother Dan Dineen, grandchildren Katie, Emily and Jules, sister-in-law Catherine, daughter-in-law Annette, son-in-law Douglas, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Thursday from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Laurence’s Church, Fourmilewater. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

The late William (Billy) Collins

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Collins, Nenagh Manor, Nenagh. Late of Toomevara and Wilton, Ballymackey. Peacefully at the Nenagh Manor Nursing Home. Predeceased by his wife Josie & his brothers and sisters Joe, Tony, Biddy, Kay, Sean, Ann and Margaret. Deeply regretted by his sons Martin, William & Connie, his sister Geraldine (Daly), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Brothers in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday from 6 o'c with removal at 8 o'c arriving to Ballinree Church at 8.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 o'c followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Stanley (Stan) Cummins

The death has occurred of Stanley (Stan) Cummins, Marian Road, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Villa Marie Nursing Home, Roscrea. Stanley (Stan) Cummins, Marian Road, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 26th of November 2019. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Teresa (Tess), sons Francis and David, daughters Regina and Valerie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Wednesday evening from 5 pm to 8 pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 10-30 am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late Bobby Farrell

The death has occurred of Bobby Farrell, Dehreen, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. In his 90th year. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. In the wonderful care of the Staff of St. Theresa's Nursing Home, Thurles. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Ellen, sons Martin, Robert and Colm, daughter Deirdre (Molyneaux), grandchildren Collette, Mary, Martina, Aishling, Robert, Evan, Pearse, Liam and Colm, daughters in law Mary, Margaret and Roisín, son-in-law Henry, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, 27th Nov., from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 28th Nov., at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society.

The late Stasia Lewis

The death has occurred of Stasia Lewis (née O'Halloran), The Farmyard, Castlelough, Portroe and Ardarra, Portroe, in the wonderful care of the staff of Bushy Park Nursing Home, predeceased by her beloved husband John, brother Con O'Halloran and sister Una Quigley. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandmieces, grandnephews, sister-in-law Susan, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing on Wednesday at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5.30pm until 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Portroe arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Fr. Matt Ryan, C.Ss.R

The death has occurred of Fr. Matt Ryan, C.Ss.R., (Redemptorist Community, Fortaleza, Brazil and late of Cooleen, Templederry, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Died 25th November 2019 in the care of his medical team, the Redemptorist Community and staff in Fortaleza, after over 30 years on mission in Brazil. Predeceased by his parents, brothers Terence, Andy and Fr. Martin C.Ss.R. and deeply regretted by his sister Mary, brothers Pierce, Tom and Jim, sisters in-law, brother in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends and his Redemptorist confreres in Ireland and Brazil. Funeral Mass and burial in Fortaleza. A Mass of remembrance and thanksgiving will take place in The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary. at 12 noon on Saturday 30th November.

The late Liam Whyte

The death has occurred of Liam Whyte, Ballyhough Aglish, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, at his home. Deeply regretted by Ber and her children Marian, William and Ross and great-granddaughter Sophia, family and friends.Reposing this Wednesday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane, from 5pm to 7.30pm. Removal to Aglish Church arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in Aglish Cemetery.