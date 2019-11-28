Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, November 28, 2019

The late Jean Cremin

The death has occurred of Jean Cremin (née O'Brien), Ossory Drive, Lismore Lawn, Waterford and late of Parnell Street, Clonmel. Loving and much loved mother of Brendan and Marianne. Will be sadly missed by her sisters, Jacinta and June, brother Barry, grandchild Sophia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Waterford on Friday from 5.00pm followed by removal at 6.00pm to St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan, Waterford. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.00am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Clonmel.

The late Joan Browne

The death has occurred of Joan Browne (née O'Brien), Woodvale Walk, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, November 27th 2019. Deeply regretted by Ann, Gerard and Bernadette, her grandson Kevin, granddaughters Tara and Sinéad, brother Liam, Alice, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter Bernadette's residence at Woodvale Walk, Fethard on Thursday from 4oc to 8oc. Funeral Mass on Friday in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Nora Kennedy

The death has occurred of Nora Kennedy (née Moloney), Golden Grove Road, Roscrea, Co.Tipperary. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Philip, sons Gabriel, John and Eugene, daughters-in-law Tina, Caroline and Nancy, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Thursday evening from 5.00pm with rosary at 8.00pm. Removal on Friday morning at 9.30am arriving at St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, for Funeral Mass at 10.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cuisle Centre, Portlaoise.

The late Pauline McCrohan

The death has occurred of Pauline McCrohan (née Daly), November 26th 2019, (peacefully) at Mowlam Healthcare, The Park Nursing Home, Castletroy, Limerick, and late of Custom Gap Hill, Tullow, Newport, Co Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late P.J. Deeply regretted by her loving family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arriving this Saturday morning to The Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport for 11.30 o’ clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards to Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. No flowers please

The late Martin McNamara

The death has occurred of Martin McNamara, late of 28 Marian Ave., Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary, died 27th of November 2019. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Eamon, John, Wayne and Damian, daughters Elaine and Avril, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm arriving for Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10.30am in St. Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to the Heart Foundation and Alzheimer’s Society.

The late Donal Buckley

The death has occurred of Donal Buckley, Bengurragh Square, Cahir, Co. Tipperary. Donal (Retired ESB) died unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, sons DJ. Mattie (Ian) and daughter Sinead, brother Billy, son-in-law Alan, daughter-in-law Kristiina, grandchildren Jennifer, Sasha, Jamie, Kristjan, Dylan and Leaha, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Thursday evening from 5.oc to 7.oc. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Friday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Care.