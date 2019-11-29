Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, November 29, 2019

The late Colin Bergin

The death has occurred of Colin Bergin, Clonmorewalk, Dundrum Road, Tipperary town and formerly of Attykit, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, November 28th 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, following a short illness. Colin, beloved son of the late Nicholas. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Creena, mother Bernie, brothers Laurence, Pat, John and Louis, sisters Norah and Diane, uncles John and Paddy, aunts Kitty, Ann, Margaret and Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, many friends, students and staff of John the Baptist Community School, Hospital, Co. Limerick.Reposing at his home Clonmorewalk, Dundrum Road, Tipperary this Friday from 2pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass Saturday at 12.30pm in St Michael’s Church Tipperary, followed by burial in Ballinacourty Cemetery, Glen of Aherlow. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Brú Columbanus, Wilton, Cork

Restricted parking at the residence. Parking and shuttle bus available to residence from Tipperary Municipal District Office, Rosanna Rd., Tipperary E34WD51.

The late Stephen Costello

The death has occurred of Stephen Costello, Busherstown, Moneygall, Co. Tipperary, who passed away peacefully in Villa Maria Nursing Home, Roscrea. Predeceased by his wife Mary and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son John, daughter Annemaire (Portlaoise), grandson Stephen and great-granddaughter Iris (London), sister Margaret (Peig) Hurley (Mountrath), nephews and nieces in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing in St. Patrick's Funeral Home, Dunkerrin, on Saturday evening from 3 o'clock and removal at 5.45 o'clock to Moneygall Church to arrive at 6.30 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 o' clock. Interment in Dunkerrin Cemetery.

The late Sr. Joseph Darmody

The death has occurred of Sr. Joseph Darmody, Presentation Convent Midleton and Doneraile and Ballygriffin, Cork and Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles. On November 28th 2019, peacefully at Conna Nursing Home, Cork. Sr. Joseph (Alice Mary). Daughter of the late James and Hannah Darmody and sister of the recently deceased Jerry. Sadly missed by her Presentation Community, her nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and her many friends. Reposing at Presentation Convent, Midleton, on Friday from 2pm until Removal at 4.30pm to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Midleton. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 2.30pm followed by burial in the Community Plot in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Pat Dwyer

The death has occurred of Pat Dwyer, 20 Grenville (R32 CPK6) Dublin Rd., Portlaoise and formerly Butler Avenue and Clongour, Thurles. 28th November 2019. Peacefully at home. Surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, son Paul, daughters Martina and Isabel, sisters Mary, Nora and Martina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Friday evening from 5pm until 9pm. Removal on Saturday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 1pm Requiem Mass. Private cremation will take place at a later date. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

The late Mary (Moll) McNamara

The death has occurred of Mary (Moll) McNamara (née Walsh), 46 Collins Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Co.Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday at 4pm with removal to St. Nicholas’ Church at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to St. Brigid’s Hospice, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late Wayne Moylan

The death has occurred of Wayne Moylan, 27 College Green, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Wayne, deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Gerry and Margaret, sons Tristan, Keelan and Corey, sister Lisa Marie, Lisa Marie's partner Shane, niece Fíadh, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his parents' residence, 27 College Green on Saturday evening, 30th November, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Bohernanave Church on Sunday morning, 1st December, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Charles (Charlie) Stafford

The death has occurred of Charles (Charlie) Stafford, Avondale Crescent, Tipperary Town, 28th November 2019. peacefully in the tender care of Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home, Cahir - Charles (Charlie) – predeceased by his wife Mary; deeply regretted by his loving son Damien, daughter Lara, son-in-law Brian, daughter-in-law Jacinta, grandchildren Sean, Dean, Erin & Alannah, extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Fogarty's Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town this Friday (Nov. 29th) from 6.00pm; removal at 7.00pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town. Funeral Mass Saturday at 10.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Edmund Starkie

The death has occurred of Edmund Starkie, Ballyscanlan, Coolbaun, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. (Formerly of Preston, Lancashire.) Died, peacefully, in Milford Hospice, surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen, sons Andrew, Richard and Michael, daughters Catherine and Anne, sons and daughters in law, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Saturday evening from 4pm to 7pm (E45 EP68). Funeral arriving to St. Barron's Church, Kilbarron, this Sunday afternoon for Mass at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.