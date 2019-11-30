Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, November 30, 2019

The late Philip Donnelly

The death has occurred of Philip Donnelly, 28th November 2019 (late of Clonmel, Tipperary & formerly of Clontarf, Dublin). Peacefully in University Hospital, Waterford, surrounded by those who loved him. Remembered by his brother Gerard, son Brian, grandson Matson, Jessica, Fiona, Aegina, Ciaran, Oonagh, Orla, extended family and friends. Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, 60 North Strand Road, Dublin 3, on Monday 2nd December from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Tuesday, 3rd December, to St. John the Baptist Church, Clontarf, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Colmcille's Cemetery, Swords.

The late Ellen (Nellie) Kelly

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Kelly, Carney Puckane and late of Ballycarrido, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the kind care of Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Billy and cherished family Patrick, Jimmy, Dermot, Brendan And Siobhain (Connolly), sisters Nora and Kathleen, brother Joe, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Saturday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Puckane on Sunday for her Requiem Mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in Dromineer Graveyard. House private please.

The late Elizabeth O'Connor

The death has occurred of Elizabeth O'Connor (née Sharpe), Parkmore Flats, Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by her sisters Mary (Cordial), Theresa (O'Higgins) and Nuala (Sharpe), brother-in-law Tom Cordial, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Saturday evening from 5.00pm with removal at 7.00pm, arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.