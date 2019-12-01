Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, December 1, 2019

The late Frances Gleeson

The death has occurred of Frances Gleeson (nee Stanley) Droim Na Coille, Nenagh & formerly of Coolbawn, peacefully in the loving care of the Palliative Care Unit of the Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea. (November 30th 2019). Beloved wife of the late Tommy. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Martin & Tom, sister Mary (Sinclair), grandchildren Chloe & Callum, Martin’s partner Fiona, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Sunday evening from 4’oc to 6’oc. Funeral arriving on Monday morning at 9.45am for funeral Mass at 10’oc in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by burial in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. Family flowers only; donations if desired to Dean Maxwell Home & Nenagh Daycare Centre.

The late Rita O'Neill

The death has occurred of Rita O'Neill (née Rockett), Black Road, Newport, Co. Tipperary, November 30th 2019 after a short illness. Beloved wife of the late Patsy. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Josephine and Bridie, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan’s funeral Home, Newport, this Sunday, 1st December, from 4 p.m. with removal at 6 p.m. to The Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Monday 2nd at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery Newport. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Molua Clare Centre, Killaloe.

The late Elizabeth (Lill) Ryan

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lill) Ryan (née Stapleton), Ballybeg, Littleton, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her sons Seamus and Patrick, daughters Kathleen and Noreen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Noreen and Mary, brother Patrick, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles Sunday, 1st December, 2019 from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Kevin's Church, Littleton. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.