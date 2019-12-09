Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, December 9, 2019

The late Thomas (Tom) McCormack

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) McCormack, Lisheen Upper, Greenane, Tipperary. December 8th 2019, (Peacefully) at his residence, Thomas (Tom): in his 93rd year, Predeceased by his wife Mary (née Power) and his brothers Paddy and Jim. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his daughters Bridget (Ryan) and Catherine (Walsh), sons Pat and Donal, his sister Breda(Ryan), brother Donie, grandchildren Mary, Tom, Michéal, Hannah, Cormac, Shane, Kate and Nora- Mae, sons in law Mixie and Liam, daughter in law Joanne, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary, this Monday (December 9th) from 5pm with removal 7:30pm to St Michael’s Church Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in St Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to South Tipperary Hospice.

The late Mary Finnan

The death has occurred of Mary Finnan, Borris Road, Portlaoise, Co Laois and late of Ardavullane, Tipperary Town, December 6, 2019, Mary. Sister of the late Joan, Michael and Jerry. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Matt and Dan, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town.Time of arrival 2-15 approximately.

The late Mary Kenny

The death has occurred of Mary Kenny (née Delaney), Glencrue, Portroe, Nenagh, beloved wife of the late John and grandmother to the late John Rooney. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, Noreen Rooney, Eyrecourt, Co. Galway and Mary B. Maher, Glencrue, son Martin (White Swan), sons in law, Paraic and Jimmy, Martin’s partner Ann, grandchildren Sinead, Patrick, Christopher, James, Laura, Stephen, Sean, Josh and Adam, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.Reposing at her home in Glencrue on Monday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Portroe Church on Tuesday morning at 11.45am for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Dr. James Mulcahy

The death has occurred of Dr. James Mulcahy, late of Dundrum, Dublin and formerly Killarney, Co. Kerry and Cashel, Co. Tipperary. Passed away peacefully on the 6th December 2019, after a long illness heroically borne, in the wonderful care of all the staff at Simpsons Hospital, Ballinteer. Beloved husband of Maura and loving father to Conrad, Jacqueline, Laurence, Annamaria and Arnold; he will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren Mark, Ashling, Ruadhán, Siún, Michelle and Angela, sons-in-law John and David, daughters-in-law Elaine and Marcela, nieces, nephews and all his extended family and friends. James will be reposing in the Larry Massey Funeral Home, Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, on Tuesday evening (December 10th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Holy Cross, Dundrum, arriving for 10.30am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross (maps below). Family flowers only please. All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Rathfarnham on (01)406-1000.