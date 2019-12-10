Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

The late Tess Browne

The death has occurred of Tess Browne (née O'Donnell), (Glenville, Dunmore Road, Waterford and formerly of Irishtown, Clonmel), 7th December 2019, predeceased by her son Tom. Will be sadly missed by her beloved husband John, daughter Mary, sisters Rita and Lily, brothers Gerard, Niall and Brian, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (December 10th) at 12.00oc at St. Joseph & St. Benildus Church, Newtown Road, Waterford followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballygunner, Waterford. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, to Waterford Palliative Care Centre.

The late Ger Carroll

The death has occurred of Ger Carroll, Fairgreen, Borrisokane, Co.Tipperary. Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving family, relatives and friends.Reposing at St Joseph's Funreal Home, Borrisokane, on Tuesday evening from 4pm. Removal to St Peter and Paul's Church, Borrisokane, at 6.30pm. Funreal Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Rosie Crowe

The death has occurred of Rosie Crowe (née O'Reilly), Melrose, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Moynalty Co. Meath. December 8th 2019. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, daughter Maria, sons Timmy, John & Paul, sister’s Eileen (Finnegan) , Anna (Mc Govern), Kathleen (O’Reilly), Betty(Mc Keown), Marion (Farrelly), Frances (Smith) & Sheila (Goodwin), son-in-law Richard, daughters-in-law Julie, Siobhan & Meave, grandchildren Stephen, Ciara, Sean, T.J., Dylan, Kevin, Aoife, Eoin, Lauren, Kieran, Roisin, & Cadhla, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends. Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Tuesday evening from 5’oc to 7’oc . Funeral arriving to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Wednesday morning at 11.45 am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the C O P D Unit in Nenagh Hospital.

The late Pauline Knight

The death has occurred of Pauline Knight (née Fitzgerald), Gotinstown, Ballykisteen, Tipperary Town and late of Castle-erkin, Pallasgreen, Co Limerick, December 8th 2019, Pauline, wife of the late Billy. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Raymond, daughters Aida & Mary, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am in St Nicholas' Church, Solohead and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Mary O'Meara

The death has occurred of Mary O'Meara (née Kennedy), Cloughkeating, Borrisokane, Co Tipperary/Templederry, Co.Tipperary. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Very sadly missed by her husband and best friend Séamus, sons Noel, Shay, Niall and daughter Edel, her loving grandchildren Tommy, Jack, Harry, Conor and Lucy, daughters-in-law Sandra and Jenny, son-in-law Wesley, her siblings Mick and Breda Kennedy, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Tuesday from 5pm with removal at 7pm, arriving to St. Michael & John's Church, Cloughjordan, at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am, followed by burial in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery, Borrisokane.

The late Mary Ryan

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (née Breen), Canon Hayes Park, Tipperary Town. December 9th 2019, Mary. Wife of the late Jim, in the loving care of the staff of Sacre Coeur Nursing Home, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Mary McCarthy and Una Bohan, sons-in-law Sean and Larry, brother John, sister Agnes, grandchildren James and wife Susie, Ciara, Kevin, Aisling and Michael, and 3 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Wednesday evening from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Edward (Ned) Slattery

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Slattery, Carrig Glen, Blessington, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Holycross, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 7th December 2019. Husband of Monica and father of Catherine, Eamon and Bernard. Will be dearly missed by his family, son in law Jon, daughter in law Pam, grandchildren Katie, Amy, Aoife and Macy, brothers Pat and Tom, sisters Anne and Margaret, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington W91YN79 on Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of Our Lady, Blessington, arriving for 11.30am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Peamount Health Care. Donation box at the funeral and the church.