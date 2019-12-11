Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

The late Joe Gleeson

The death has occurred of Joe Gleeson, Ballybeg, Toomevara, Co. Tipperary/Nenagh, Co.Tipperary. Suddenly and peacefully at his niece Tara's home, Northfields, Nenagh. Predeceased by his sister Mary King and brother Billy. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Kathleen Molamphy and Margaret Gleeson, sister-in-law Chris, nephews and nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Thursday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Toomevara, on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney Old Cemetery.

The late Kitty Commins

The death has occurred of Kitty Commins (née Keating), Knockinclash, Ballypatrick, Clonmel, 10th December 2019 peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home. Wife of the late Ned Commins. Very deeply regretted by her loving children Stephen, Julie, Eamonn, Robert, and Perry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Annie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield on Thursday morning at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial after in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Regina Keeshan

The death has occurred of Regina Keeshan, Kilfada, Lorrha, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her brothers Ger, John and Brian, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, sisters-in-law Patrica and Ann, relatives and friends. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Funeral Home, Borrisokane on Wednesday, the 11th, from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass Thursday at Aglish Church at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Carrig Cemetery.

The late Christy Lonergan

The death has occurred of Christy Lonergan, 13 Castle Court and Macreary, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick on Suir on Tuesday from 5 o’clock with removal at 6.30 to St Patrick’s Church, Faugheen. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only – donations, if desired, to St Brigid’s Hospice, Carrick on Suir.

The late Beryl Sweeney

The death has occurred of Beryl Sweeney (née Johnstone), Fr. Sheehy Terrace, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary. Beryl died, peacefully, after a very brief illness, at South Tipperary General Hospital. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughters Laura and Joanne, brother Graham, sister in law Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir, on Thursday evening from 7.oc. to 8.oc. Funeral Service in the Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy on Friday at 1.00 pm. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to PAWS.

The late Jim Witherow

The death has occurred of Jim Witherow, Kyle, Rathmanna, Thurles, formerly of Stradavoher. December, 9th, 2019, peacefully in Fennor Hill Nursing Home, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kamie, sons Liam, Conor and Michael, his sister Rita, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Friday evening from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. to arrive in the Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.30 p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11 a.m. followed by Cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

The late Bozena Wysocka

The death has occurred of Bozena Wysocka, Kickham Street, Thurles. Suddenly. Predeceased by her husband Tadeusz. Will be sadly missed by her sons Mikolay, Karol and Kaspar, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Paulina and Jola, sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 12th December from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 13th at 11am. Followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork (P43 DD71) at 3pm.