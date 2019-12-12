Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, December 12, 2019

The late Margaret Coffey

The death has occurred of Margaret Coffey (née Lonergan), Burke Street, Fethard, Co. Tipperary. December 10th 2019, Margaret; deeply regretted by her loving husband Frank, her sons and daughters Assumpta, Kevin, Claire, Anthony and Bryan, her brother Jimmy Lonergan, her sister Mary Fitzgerald, son-in-law,daughter-in-law, grandchildren Stephen, Ronan, Sophie, Ami, Abbie, Ella, Jack and Alex, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Thursday from 5pm to 7.30pm. Funeral to arrive at the Augustinian Abbey Church, Fethard, at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St Anthony's Nursing Home.

The late James Butler

The death has occurred of James Butler, Deerpark, Ballymacarbry,Waterford/Ballymacarbry, Tipperary, 11th December 2019, peacefully at Rathkeevan Nursing Home recently deceased by his wife Marie. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, Andrew and Michael , daughter Catherine, grandchildren Katie, Emily and Jules, daughter-in-law Annette, son-in-law Douglas, brother-in-law Dan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Friday from 5.30pm with removal at 8pm to St. Laurence Church Four Mile Water. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Joe Condon

The death has occurred of Mary Joe Condon, Bohernagore, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary, December 11th 2019. Mary Joe, wife of the late Jerry. Deeply regretted by her sons Pat, JJ and Maurice, daughters Mary and Bridget, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, neighbours, relatives and friends.Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen, on Friday from 5.30pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday for 11am Mass at St. John the Bapist Church, Duhill. Burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery.

The late Sean Lanigan

The death has occurred of Sean Lanigan, Clonamondra, Gortnahoe, Thurles. Sean passed away peacefully on December 10th at Woodlands Nursing Home, surrounded by family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine (nee Barry), sister Eileen (Fitzgerald) son Noel, daughter Gemma, daughter-in-law Caroline, grandsons Jack and James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Thursday, 12th December 2019, from 5pm to 7pm. Private Cremation at Little Island Crematorium, Cork on Friday. The Lanigan Family would like to thank The Management and Staff of Woodlands Nursing Home especially the wonderful carers who made Sean's last few months so comfortable.

The late Pauline Moran

The death has occurred of Pauline Moran (née Lacey), Connaught Avenue, Cork City/Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary. On December 11th 2019, peacefully at Marymount, PAULINE (nee Lacey), beloved wife of the late Jerry Moran, Connaught Avenue. Dear mother of Margaret, Siobhan, Gearoid and Myles. Sister of Peggy, Kitty, Nancy and the late Michael, Tessie, Paddy, Myles, Christy and Nonie. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Luke, Molly, Luke, Bethany, Tara, Orla, Chris and Matt, son-in-law Thomás, daughter-in-law Deirdre, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fordes Funeral Home, South Gate Bridge. Removal Thursday (12th) at 7.00pm to Church of the Immaculate Conception, The Lough. Funeral on Friday (13th) after 11.30am Requiem Mass to St. Oliver’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donation in lieu to Marymount.

The late Maureen Moran

The death has occurred of Maureen Moran (née Lambe), Derry, Rathcabbin, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at Tullamore General Hospital in her 100th year. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, sons-in-law Frank and David. She will be sadly missed by her family Liam, Margie, Paschal, Patricia, Breda, Bernie and Christine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law ,nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Tullamore Road, Birr on Thursday evening from 4p.m to 7p.m with removal to Rathcabbin Church arriving at 7:30p.m. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11a.m followed by burial in Bonoham Cemetery.

The late Joe Gleeson

The death has occurred of Joe Gleeson, Ballybeg, Toomevara, Cp. Tipperary/Nenagh, Tipperary. Suddenly and peacefully at his niece Tara's home, Northville, Nenagh. Predeceased by his sister Mary King and brother Billy. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Kathleen Molamphy and Margaret Gleeson, sister-in-law Chris, nephews and nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Thursday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Toomevara, on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney Old Cemetery.