Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, December 13, 2019

The late Tracy Conran Bailey

The death has occurred of Tracy Conran Bailey. Late of London and Inis Oir, Cashel Road, Clonmel, 10th September 2019, suddenly. Very deeply regretted by her husband Austin, son Ryan, parents Andrew and Teresa, sisters Lorraine (Walsh) and Emma, brother Shane, nephews Aaron, Darragh and Cian, niece Abbie, uncles, aunts, relatives and a large circle of friends.Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial after in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Pat Weston

The death has occurred of Pat Weston, (Santry, Dublin and formerly of Clonmel) December 11th 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of all the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny; beloved husband of the late Bridie and loving father of John and Jane. Sadly missed by his son, Daughter, grandchildren Rebecca, Daniel, Tony, Kelli and Ellen, sister Terry, his partner Dolores, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing in Lanigan’s Funeral Home, 21 Beaumont Road on Friday evening (December 13th) from 4 pm to 6 pm. Removal on Saturday morning (December 14th) to the Church of the Holy Child, Swords Road, Whitehall arriving at 9.50 am for Mass at 10 am. Funeral afterwards to Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

The late Fr Joseph Flannery

The death has occurred of Fr. Joseph Flannery. Late of Clonmel/Nenagh, Brisbane, Australia. Retired Parish Priest of Everton Park Parish, Brisbane - November 27, 2019 predeceased by his sister, Mary Hillery, Clonmel and his brother, Canon John Flannery, Scotland; deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, cousins, Archbishop, priest confreres and his many friends. Requiem Mass will take place in Kilruane Church, Nenagh at 1.30 o'c. on Sunday, December 15. Burial afterwards in the Church grounds.

The late Doreen Britten

The death has occurred of Doreen Britten (née Elebert), Rapla Kilruane, Nenagh. Predeceased by her beloved parents James & Margaret and her sister Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving son Colin, sisters Margaret and Eileen. grandson Conor, Daughter in law Kerry, brothers-in-law Bob and Hughie, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Friday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c arriving to Kilruane Church at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 o'c followed by burial in Kilruane Graveyard.

The late Josephine Crotty

The death has occurred of Josephine Crotty (née Harper), Heywood Close, Clonmel. Peacefully in the care of the staff at Melview Nursing Home. Josephine, sadly missed by her loving family, husband Michael, daughter Kim, brother Michael Harper, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Saturday evening from 5 o'clock to 7.30 o'clock, with removal on Sunday morning to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown for Requiem Mass on arrival at 12 noon. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery. Funeral home private on Sunday morning please.

The late Joan Maher

The death has occurred of Joan Maher (née Lynch), Barnane, Templemore and Dean Maxwell CNU, Roscrea, 12th December 2019 in her 92nd year, very peacefully, surrounded by love. Predeceased by her husband Jim. Much loved aunt of Patsy and Mary, and grandaunt of Louis, Breda, Anne, Maria and Melisa. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten by her loving nieces and nephews in law, cousins, godchildren, family and wonderful neighbours and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Friday evening from 5 pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church Drom at 7 pm, to arrive at 7-30 pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11-30 am. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

The late John McCarthy

The death has occurred of John McCarthy, Ballycarron, Golden, Co. Tipperary - 12th Dec. 2019 peacefully at home - John - in his 89th year - Predeceased by his wife Margaret, sadly missed by his loving sons Michael, Pat & Kevin, daughters Geraldine, Joan, Mairead, Ann & Kay, daughters-in-law Marie, Carmel & Kevin’s partner Keely, sons-in-law Tom, Frank, Tim, Mo & Tony, grand-children, great-grandchildren, extended family, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his home (E25 T625) Friday (Dec. 13th) from 4.00pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden for Funeral Mass Saturday at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in Bansha Cemetery.

The late Michael McGrath

The death has occurred of Michael McGrath, McGrath (Ballincollig, Cork and Bansha, Co. Tipperary). On December 11th 2019, peacefully after a short illness, at the Mercy University Hospital, Michael (retired An Garda Síochána), beloved husband of Ann, loving father of Linda, Michelle and Ann-Marie, devoted grandie of Dylan, Caoimhe, Jonathan, Tara, Taylor, Emer, Charlie and Darragh, brother of the late John and Jimmy, and brother-in-law of the late Geraldine. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons-in-law Tomás and Timmy, grandchildren, sister Lena, brothers Pat, Gerard and Kevin, brother-in-law Jimmy, sisters-in-law Helen, Kathleen and Leigh, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends especially Jerry.Lying in repose at Crowley’s Funeral Home, Ballincollig on Friday (13th December) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by prayers. Reception into the Church of St. Mary and St. John, Ballincollig on Saturday (14th) at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Oliver’s Cemetery.

The late Malalchy Rossiter

The death has occurred of Malachy Rossiter, Lower Abbey Street, Cahir, Co. Tipperary/New Ross, Co. Wexford. Malachy, husband of the late Esther (Lonergan) died peacefully in the wonderful care of Willow East Nursing Home, Cherry Orchard Dublin. He will be very sadly missed by his loving sons Stephen and Matthew, daughters-in-law Lily and Niamh, grandson Luke, granddaughter Emily, brother Sean, sisters Margaret, Mary, Agnes, Winnie and Breda, extended family and friends. Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Friday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society.

The late Averil Wallace Doughan

The death has occurred of Averil Wallace Doughan,Coolarra, Parkmore Carraig, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by her beloved sister Gillian. Sadly missed by her loving husband Colm. Much loved daughter of Percy & Joan. Dear sister to Elaine, beloved aunt of Rian, Jack and Megan, aunts, uncles brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at her parents' home at Dungar, Roscrea (E53 R624) this Friday from 3 o'c. Private removal on Saturday, arriving to Corbally Church, Knock, Roscrea for Funeral Service at 2 o'c. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Roscrea SPCA.