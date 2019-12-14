Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, December 14, 2019

The late Thomas Connolly

The death has occurred of Thomas Connolly, Oaklawn Drive, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Baronstown, Loughmore, Co. Tipperary. Retired Principal of Nenagh Vocational School. Peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of Limerick Regional Hospital surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Celine (Nee O Gorman) brothers Seamus (Dublin) and Eamonn (Thurles) his sisters Eileen Eviston (Dublin) and Rena Ormond (Templemore) Sister in law Sr. Edna, MMM, Drogheda. Brothers in law, sisters in law, and close and loyal colleague Tom Delaney, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Removal to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.30am Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late Winifred (Freddy) Byrne

The death has occurred of Winifred (Freddy) Byrne (née Caplis), Melrose, Nenagh. Late of Glenaguile, Toomevara and Birdhill. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gerald and brothers Mick & John. Deeply regretted by her loving family Noreen, Siobhan, Liam and Michael, sister Mary (Harty), grandchildren Aoife, Emily, Paddy and Fiach, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home in Melrose (E45 YD98) this Saturday from 4 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arrivng to St. Joseph's Church, Gortagarry on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 1.30 o'c. Burial afterwards in the Church Grounds.

The late Fr Edmond O'Brien SAC

The death has occurred of Fr. Edmond O'Brien SAC, of the Pallottine Community, Thurles and formerly of Dundrum, Dublin and The Rock, Midleton, Co. Cork. Fr. Edmond died peacefully at Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel. Remembered with gratitude, love and affection by his Pallottine Community, his nieces, nephews, and in particular his nieces Mimi Cashman and Noelle McCarthy, his grandnephews and nieces, great grandnephews and nieces and a wide circle of friends. Lying in repose at The Pallottine College, Thurles on Sunday, December 15th, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm with Rosary and Prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, December 16th, in The Pallottine College, Thurles at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in The Pallottine Community Cemetery at St. Mary's, Cabra, Thurles.

The late Catherine O'Connell

The death has occurred of Catherine O'Connell, (Holohan), (Summerhill, Nenagh and late of Castlecountess, Tralee). Peacefully at home December 13, 2019. Sadly missed by her husband Seamus, son Conall, daughters Ciara and Sorcha, sister Helen Costello, relatives, colleagues and many friends.Reposing at Kellers Funeral Home, Nenagh on Sunday from 3.00pm to 5.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Monday at 9.45am for Funeral Mass at 10.00am, Burial afterwards in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Nenagh Hospital.

The late Josephine (Josie) O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) O'Dwyer (née Landers), Comea, Kilfeacle, Co. Tipperary. 12th Dec., 2019 – peacefully at home - Josephine (Josie) – predeceased by her husband Jacko & daughter-in-law Catherine, deeply regretted by her loving sons Seamus & Noel, daughters Joan (Jordan), Mary (Breen), Breda & Kay (Heffernan), daughter-in-law Teresa, sons-in-law John, Michael & Leo, brother Arthur, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town this Saturday (Dec. 14th) from 5.30pm, removal at 7.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilfeacle. Funeral Mass Sunday at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late William Ryan

The death has occurred of William Ryan, Cloughleafin, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork and Annacarty, Co. Tipperary. On December 12th, 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his devoted family and in the loving care of Marymount Hospice, Cork, William (ex Dairygold), Cloughleafin, Mitchelstown and formerly of Annacarty, Co. Tipperary. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Hanrahan) and loving father of David and Sarah. Very sadly missed by his loving family, brother Mike (Annacarty), sisters Sally (Dawson) (Annacarty) and Joan (Breen) (Donaskeigh), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces and friends.Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Baldwin Street, Mitchelstown, P67 DX81 on Saturday (14th December) from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. Reception into the Church of Our Lady Conceived Without Sin, Mitchelstown for Requiem Mass on Sunday (15th December) at 11.30 a.m. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Annacarty, Co. Tipperary. House Private Please.

The late Nellie Whelan

The death has occurred of Nellie Whelan (née Laffan), Fortyacres, Cullen, Co. Tipperary and late of Cappamore, Co. Limerick, Nellie, Dec. 12th, 2019. Wife of the late Packie. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Richard, DJ and Patrick, daughters Brigid and and Helena, her 6 grandchildren, son-in-law Noel, daughters-in-law Breda and Mairead, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Saturday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Cullen and burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please.