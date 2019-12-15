Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, December 15, 2019

The late Kevin O'Connell

The death has occurred of Kevin O'Connell, Boherduff Heights, Clonmel, 13th December 2019, suddenly, at his residence. Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Deirdre, sister Chloe, brothers Ryan and Alan, grandparents, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to The Church of the Resurrection. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Rebecca (Ruby) Millett

The death has occurred of Rebecca (Ruby) Millett, Ard na Greine, Clonmel, 13th December, 2019 peacefully in South Tipperary General Hospital. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sisters Pearl O’Neill and Rosaleen, brothers Canon Desmond, Tony, Gerard, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church on Wednesday at 12.45pm for requiem Mass at 1pm with burial immediately after in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Patrick (Pa) Sheehan Jnr

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pa) Sheehan (Jnr), St Patrick's Place, Fethard, Co. Tipperary. December 13th 2019, Patrick (Pa). Predeceased by his mother Bernie Maunsell. Deeply regretted by his loving father Pat, his partner Laura, his son Fíonn and Kayden, sisters Melanie and Julie-Ann, brothers PJ and Edmond, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at home on Monday from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in the Augustinian Abbey Church, Fethard, on Tuesday at 11 am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Christina (Chrissie) Cooney

The death has occurred of Christina (Chrissie) Cooney (née Doolin), Sue Ryder House and formerly of St Joseph's Park, Nenagh. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Patricia (O'Brien), sons Paddy and Michael, brother Jim, sister Alice (Hyland), daughter-in-law Siobhan, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces, relatives, dear neighbours and many friends.Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh on Monday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Tuesday morning at 9.45 am for funeral Mass at 10 am. Followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Friends of Nenagh Hospital.

The late Joan Guilfoyle

The death has occurred of Joan Guilfoyle (née Droney), Ballinahinch, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, December 14th 2019, peacefully, after a short illness at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin. Joan, deeply regretted by her loving husband Liam, son Liam, daughter-in-law Yvonne, grandchildren Aoibhe, Liam, Hannah and Éala, sister Alice Ryan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at her residence this Monday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel, at 12 noon, followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery, Cashel. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

The late Denis Horan

The death has occurred of Denis Horan, Kilkennybeg, Killenaule, Co. Tipperary, 14th December 2019. Loving husband of Mary. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons Jim, Andy and Donie, daughters Angela and Bernadette, grandchildren Louise, John, Laura, Liam, Conor, Dearbhla, daughter-in-law Siobhan, sons-in-law Martin and Andrew, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at his son Jim's residence Moyne, Killenaule (E41 WT22) this Monday evening from 4 o'c with prayers at 8 o'c. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule on Tuesday morning at 11.15 o'c for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.

The late Thomas Connolly

The death has occurred of Thomas Connolly, Oaklawn Drive, Nenagh and formerly of Baronstown, Loughmore, Co. Tipperary. Retired Principal of Nenagh Vocational School. Peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of Limerick Regional Hospital surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Celine (Nee O Gorman) brothers Seamus (Dublin) and Eamonn (Thurles) his sisters Eileen Eviston (Dublin) and Rena Ormond (Templemore) Sister in law Sr. Edna, MMM, Drogheda. Brothers in law, sisters in law, and close and loyal colleague Tom Delaney, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore, this Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Removal to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.30am Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.