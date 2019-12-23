Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, December 23, 2019

The late Ann Bradshaw

The death has occurred unexpectedly of Ann Bradshaw on 21st December at her residence in Cois Na hAbhainn , Millview Close, St. Vincent’s Centre, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick. Ann was the special daughter of the late Harold and Rena Bradshaw, Brenormore, Nine Mile House, Carrick On Suir, Co. Tipperary. Lovingly remembered by her brothers Anthony and Aidan, sister in law Annette, nephews Peadar and Fergal, aunts, uncles, relatives and her dear friends and staff of Cois Na hAbhainn and St. Vincents Centre. Reposing at St. Vincent's Centre, Lisnagry, on Monday, 23rd December, from 5.30pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 24th at 11am in the Church St. Vincent's Centre. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Church Cemetery, Grangemockler, Carrick on Suir on arrival at 2pm approx.Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent's Centre, Lisnagry.

The late Margaret Mary Gough

The death has occurred of Margaret Mary Gough (née Nugent), Cushinstown, Ashbourne, Co. Meath. (Formerly of Tipperary Town) Peacefully at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Predeceased by her baby daughter Margaret. Loving wife of Des and dear mother of Maria, Tricia, Chris and Peter. Sadly missed by her family, her adored grandchildren Matthew, Sarah, Sean, Emily, Margaret and Louise, sons-in-law Declan and Kevin, daughter-in-law Debbie, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and her many dear friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ashbourne, (EIR CODE A84 CX52) from 4 o clock to 7 o clock this Monday evening. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Cianan's Church, Duleek, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o clock. Burial afterwards in Crossmacole Cemetery.

The late William (Billy) Harney

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Harney, MRCVS, Manna Cottage, Templemore. Peacefully after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Imelda, sons Patrick and David, daughters Linda and Rachel, grandchildren Barra, Ross, Ray, William (Mikey), Robert and brother Martin, daughter in law Caroline, son in law Leo, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Monday evening from 4 pm to 7 pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, for requiem Mass at 10.30 am. Interment in Loughmore Cemetery afterwards.

The late Maureen Teresa Meagher

The death has occurred of Maureen Teresa Meagher (née Singleton). Beloved wife of the late Séamus Maria Meagher. Formerly of Castletown, Portroe and Meadowvale, Leiter, Ballieborough, Co. Cavan. Sadly missed by her loving children David, Clare, Patrick and Sarah, grandchildren James, Emer, Helen, Tom, Rory, John, Síofra and John- Séamus, daughter-in-law Noreen, sons-in-law Malcolm and Shaun, brothers Barry, Laurence and Sylvester, sisters Susan, Laura and Avril. Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Killaloe this Monday the 23rd of December at 5pm with removal to St. Mary's Church, Portroe at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 24th of December at 11am. Burial afterwards in Castletown Cemetery, Portroe. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

The late Una Moloney

The death has occurred of Una Moloney (née Bray), St. Michael's Avenue, Tipperary Town, 21st December 2019. Una, mother of the late Carmel. Sadly missed by her loving family son Thomas, daughters Margaret, Martha, Ann-Maria and Carol, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephew, nieces, family in-laws, realtives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence at St. Michael's Avenue this Monday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am in St. Michael's Church. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery.

The late Mary O'Connor

The death has occurred of Mary O'Connor (née Leahy), Main Street, Bansha, Co. Tipperary, December 22nd 2019, peacefully in the loving care of Acorn Lodge, Cashel. Mary, beloved wife of the late Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Patricia Hassett (Dualla), son-in-law Patrick, granddaughters Caroline and Julie, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour, Cashel this Monday evening 5pm with Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Donie O'Meara

The death has occurred of Donie O'Meara, 3 Green Street, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his sister-in-law Anne residence, Birr. Pre-deceased by his parents Ned and Peg and brother Eamon. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Anne, nieces Mary and Pauline, nephews Eamonn, Colm, Ciaran and Kevin, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and good friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Thursday evening from 4pm with removal at 6.30pm arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

The late Breda Cullinane

The death has occurred of Breda Cullinane, Haywood Close, Clonmel, 20th December 2019 at South Tipperary General Hospital. Very deeply missed by her daughter Cynthia and son-in-law Stephen, her grandchildren P.J., Selena, Alex, Evangeline, baby Dela and friends.Reposing at her residence on Sunday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church on Monday at 12.45pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial immediately after in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.