Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, December 24, 2019

The late Catherine Keogh

The death has occurred of Catherine Keogh (née Slattery), The Paddocks, Fethard Road and formerly Grange, Clonmel. Catherine passed away unexpectedly at Waterford University Hospital on Sunday evening surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife and mother, she will be sadly missed by her loving husband David, son Rory, parents Tom and Sheila Slattery, brother Conor, sister Róisín, parents-in-law Ger and Margaret Keogh, sister-in-law Fiona, extended family and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Seamus O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Seamus O'Dwyer, 44 Tully Brannigan Road, Newcastle, Co Down and Cashel, Co. Tipperary, 22/12/2019. Peacefully at home Dr Seamus dearly beloved husband of the late Rita and Cherished father of Michael, Marese, Anne, Aislinn, and James R.I.P. Seamus remains will leave his late home 44 Tullybrannigan road Newcastle on Saturday at 11.00 am to Arrive at Our Lady Of The Assumption Church Newcastle for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in St. Patricks Cemetery Bryansford. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the entire family circle.

The late Ailbe Ryan

The death has occurred of Ailbe Ryan, Hollyford, Co. Tipperary. December 23rd 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his brother Edward (Ned), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Rest in peace. Lying in repose in Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite Thursday evening from 5 o’c with gathering for prayers at 7 o’c, followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Hollyford. Requiem Mass Friday at 11.30 o’c followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. House private.

The late Bernadette (Bernie) Beere

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Bernie) Beere (née Brennan). (Late of Cahir, Co Tipperary and formerly of Inchicore, Dublin 8) December 21st 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the Staff in St Patrick’s Hospital, Cashel, Co Tipperary. Beloved Wife of the late George. Cherished Mam of Mary, Siobhan, John, Paula, and Niamh. Bernie will be very sadly missed and forever loved by her daughters, son, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, her seventeen (17) grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews extended family and friends. Reposing at Massey Brothers 113 Emmet Road, Inchicore on Thursday 26th December 2019 from 6 0’Clock until 8 O’Clock with family in attendance. A celebration of Bernadette’s Life will be held in The Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium on Friday 27th December at 10 0’Clock thereafter for Cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only, Donations in lieu in to St Patrick’s Hospital, Cashel. Donation Box at Rear of The Crematorium. All Enquiries to Massey Brothers 4533333.

The late Breda Gleeson

The death has occurred of Breda Gleeson (née Ryan), Mountmahon, Abbeyfeale, Limerick/Thurles, Tipperary, who passed away at Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastle West on Sunday December 22nd. 2019. Breda is sadly missed by her husband Dan, daughters Siobhán, Eleanor, Patricia and Tara, grandchildren Daniella, William, Christopher, Alex, Daniel, Tony, Madeleine and Orla, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, extended family and friends. Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Removal on Tuesday to The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for 9.30 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 12.00 p.m.

The late Fred Healy

The death has occurred of Fred Healy, Ballynonty, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 22nd December 2019. At St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Philemona, sons William and Brendan, daughter-in-law Nadia, Brendan's partner Tamara, grandchildren Ava, Lauren, Kieran and Baily, brother Michael, sister Miriam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.Reposing at his residence (E41 EOA8) this Thursday evening from 4 o'c to 7.30 o'c. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule on Friday morning at 11.15 o'c for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c. followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Richard (Dick) Quigley

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Quigley, Tullow, Newport, Co. Tipperary, December 23rd 2019 peacefully at Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home. Loving father of the late Michael, Teresa and Noel. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Richard and James, daughter Mary, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Friday 27th December from 4 p.m. with removal at 6 p.m. to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Saturday 28th at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

The late Niamh Roberts

The death has occurred of Niamh Roberts (née Mullahy), Stockport, Greater Manchester, U.K. and, Castleknock, Dublin/Thurles,Tipperary/Spiddal, Galway. And formerly Castleknock, Co. Dublin. Peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Stepping Hill Hospital, Stockport and Hallamshire Hospital, Sheffield. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Jack and Ryan, daughter Leah, mother Kathleen (née Nolan), father Chris, brother Jarlath, sister in law Stephine, aunts Anna (Power), Breda (Fallon, Two Mile Borris), Maureen (Ruth), Mary (Heaney), Angela (Collins), Bríd (Mullahy), Ann (Mullahy), Carmel (Mullahy) and Theresa (Mullahy), uncles Joe, Joe, Michael, Richard, Michael and Tom, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles (E41 CP59) on Friday 27th December from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St James' Church, Two Mile Borris, Thurles (E41 EK15) on Saturday 28th December for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Two Mile Borris Cemetery.