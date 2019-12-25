Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, December 25, 2019

The late Caterine Keogh

The death has occurred of Catherine Keogh (nee Slattery), The Paddocks, Fethard Road and formerly Grange, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Catherine passed away unexpectedly at Waterford University Hospital on Sunday evening surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife and mother, she will be sadly missed by her loving husband David, son Rory, parents Tom and Sheila Slattery, brother Conor, sister Róisín, parents-in-law Ger and Margaret Keogh, sister-in-law Fiona, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening (St. Stephen’s Day) from 4.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Friday to St. Nicholas' Church, Grange. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon followed by burial in the new cemetery, Grange. Family flowers only please.

The late Marion Johnston

The death has occurred of Marion Johnston (née Switzer), Springmount, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 24th of December 2019. Wife of the late Bobby and mother of the late Kenneth. Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Deeply regretted by her loving son, Joe and Robert, daughters in law, Violet and Dee, grandchildren, Jenifer, Megan, Amy and Robert, great grandchild Olivia, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Templemore Day Care Centre. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late John (Georgie) Purtill

The death has occurred of John (Georgie) Purtill, (Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Ashgrove Drive, Naas, Co. Kildare) – Dec 22, 2019, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at Nenagh General Hospital, John (Georgie), beloved husband of Marie and dear father of Sylvia, John and Gerard; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brothers James, Michael and Patrick, sisters Betty and Joan, son-in-law Zeb, daughters-in-law Alex and Melanie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Jade, Dylan, Senan, Kayley, Cian and Christian, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing on Friday from 4pm to 8pm with Prayers at 7pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Saturday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. House Private Please. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.