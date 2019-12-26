Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, December 26, 2019

The late Noreen Dolan

The death has occurred of Noreen Dolan (née Barrett), (Sligo Road, Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon and late of Thurles, Co. Tipperary. (December 25th 2019) (unexpectedly) at home, Noreen. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family, her heartbroken husband John J., her children Sinead (Menlo, Co. Galway), Sean (Kells, Co. Kilkenny), Colm (Ballina, Co. Mayo), her grandchildren Aaron, Ruairi, Meabh, Ciara, Aoife and Padraig, her brother Oliver, sisters Anna and Bridget, daughters-in-law Brid and Sheila, brother-in-law Monsignor Gerard (Sligo), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Noreen was predeceased by her brothers Sean, Thomas and Frank, her sister Mary and her son-in-law Richard. Noreen will lie in repose in The Kilgarriff Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen, Sunday evening from 4 o'clock with removal at 6 30 o'c to The Cathedral of the Annunciation and St. Nathy, Ballaghaderreen, arriving at 7 o'clock. Mass of the Resurrection, Monday, at noon with burial afterwards in Kilcolman Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Roscommon/Mayo Hospice or Kilgarriff Funeral Directors, Ballaghaderreen.

The late James Kennedy

The death has occurred of James Kennedy, Ballylina, Borrisokane, Co Tipperary, who died peacefully on 25th December 2019, in the dedicated and unswerving care of the staff at Portumna Retirement Village. Jimmy was pre-deceased by his father Daniel, his mother Annie, his brother John, his sisters Mary and Nancy, and by his devoted and adored dogs. Jimmy will be sadly missed and is deeply regretted by his family, his neighbours and a wide circle of friends.Reposing in Treacy's Funeral Home, Shinrone, from 1pm, where funeral Mass will be held at 1.30pm Thursday, with burial in Saints Peter and Paul Church Cemetery, Borrisokane, immediately afterwards. House strictly private. Family flowers only, please, with donations to the Donkey Sanctuary in Mallow, Co Cork, if so desired.

The late Daniel (Danny) Maher

The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny ) Maher, Clonboo, Templetuohy, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 24th of December 2019. Predeceased by his mother and father John and Josephine, brother Eamonn and sister Sr. Eileen. Deeply regretted by his brother Thady, sister Joan Carroll (Loughmore), sister in law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Thursday evening from 4pm. Removal to St. Anne’s Church, Clonmore at 6pm, to arrive at 6-45pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11-30am. Interment in Drom Cemetery afterwards.