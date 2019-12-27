Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, December 27, 2019

The late Rita Cahill

The death has occurred of Rita Cahill (née Doyle), Heywood Drive, Cashel Road, Clonmel and late of Glenbrien, Co. Wexford. 24th December 2019 peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Cottage Nursing Home. Wife of the late Frank Cahill. Very deeply regretted by her loving brother Monsignor Seamus Doyle (Miami), brother in law Philly, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.45pm to St. Oliver's Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in Gambonsfield Cemetery. Family flowers only, donation if desired to St. Vincent de Paul.

The late Margaret Garvey

The death has occurred of Margaret Garvey, (formerly O'Leary), Shamrock Hill, Clonmel and late of Derrygrath, Cahir, Co. Tipperary 25th December 2019 peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital (retired Director of Nursing, St. Luke's Hospital Clonmel.) Very deeply regretted by her loving children John-Mark, Orla and Brian, and their father John O'Leary, granddaughter Amalia, brothers Tony and Seamus, sister Mary Comer, nephews, nieces, and her extended family and a large circle of friends.Funeral arriving at S.S. Peter and Paul's Church on Sunday at 12.30pm for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, donation if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Triona Lyons

The death has occurred of Triona Lyons, Glenconnor Heights, Clonmel. Peacefully in the care of the doctors and staff at Waterford Regional Hospital. Triona, sadly missed by her loving partner Darren, son Max, father Jim, nana Kathleen, stepdaughters, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Fennessy’s Funeral Home this Friday evening from 5 o’clock with removal to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown at 7 o’clock. Requiem mass on Saturday morning at 10 o’clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick’s cemetery.

The late Paddy Butler

The death has occurred of Paddy Butler, late of Coolnamuck Road, Carrick on Suir, Co Tipperary, Died 23rd of December 2019. Beloved husband of the late Agnes. Cherished father of Joe (predeceased), Marie Power (Wexford), Louise Carroll, Jim, Paddy, Bridget Morton, Imelda Gibson (England), Annette Gregg (Wexford) & Oonagh O'Donnell (Ballylooby). Sister Betty (England). Paddy will be very sadly missed and forever loved by his daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Reposing at his home (Eircode E32KX49) on Friday from 4pm to 8pm arriving for Funeral Mass in at St Molleran's Church, Carrickbeg on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in at Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations to St Brigid's Hospice, Carrick on Suir.

The late Sean Kearney

The death has occurred of Sean Kearney, Main Street (The Doolis), Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary. Funeral arrangements to follow.

The late Marian Maher

The death has occurred of Marian Maher (née Corbett), 27 William St., Nenagh and late of Knockinpierce, Nenagh. 26/12/19 Pre-deceased by her loving sister Josephine (Cahalan). Deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat & cherished family Gerard, Donal, Theresa (Hopkins) and Padraig, sisters Margaret, Una and Frances, brothers Sean and Neil, grandchildren, son-in-law Jerome (Hopkins), daughters-in-law Mary, Stefanie and Mohinda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Saturday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard, Silvermines. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to C.F. Ward at University Hospital, Limerick.

The late Richard R. (Dick) O'Hanrahan

The death has occurred of Richard R. (Dick) O'Hanrahan, Huntsfield, Dooradoyle, Limerick. Formerly of Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary and Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick. Late Solicitor, High Street, Limerick. December 25th 2019 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by his loving children Anne-Marie, Richard, Edward and Sean and their mother May, also his partner Noreen, brothers John, James, Edward, Noel, sisters Teresa and Jo, daughters-in-law Ilona and Amy, grandchildren Harry, Jack, Joseph and Isabelle, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Sunday evening from 3.00pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to St. Joseph’ s Church, O’Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Monday with burial afterwards in the church grounds of Ballyporeen Church, Co. Tipperary. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The late Pat (Patrick) Poland

The death has occurred of Pat (Patrick) Poland, Lelagh, Rathcabbin, Roscrea, Co.Tipperary. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Medical 1, Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Predeceased by his sisters Eileen, Kathleen, Mary, Roseann and brother Johnny. Pat will be sadly missed by his nieces Phil (Keighery), Josie (Rice), Gertie (Rodgers) and Rosie (Monteith), relatives, neighbours, friends and careers.Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Tullamore Road, Birr this Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin, arriving at 10:45am for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Bonoham Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of Tullamore Regional Hospital.