Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, December 28, 2019

The late Sean Kearney

The death has occurred of Sean Kearney, Main Street (The Doolis), Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary. Beloved husband of Breda and much loved father of Gillian, Fiona, Claire, Eoin, Mary, Rebekah, Michael and Evie. Pre-deceased by wife Mary. Will be dearly missed by all his family, his brother Jim, sisters Geraldine and Mary, sons-in-law Noel, Fergal and Thomas, daughter-in-law Leeanne, grandchildren Colm, Riain, Ciara, Thomas, Ruairi, Conor and Fox and extended family, kind friends, neighbours and customers. Reposing at the Parochial Hall, Ballyporeen from 5pm to 8pm on Saturday, 28th December. Requiem Mass 11am Sunday in Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen. Followed by burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Marie Moylan Reidy

The death has occurred of Marie Moylan Reidy, Yewston Estate, Nenagh, late of Newtown and formerly of Ballygraigue Road. December 26 2019, (peacefully), after a long illness, surrounded by her family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by her father Michael and niece Orlaith, loving mother of Rebecca, Gabrielle and Robert. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, mother Joan, brothers Garrett and Michael, sister Catherine, son-in-law Barry, uncles, sister-in-law Marie, brother-in-law Shane, nieces, nephews, relatives and many close friends. Reposing on Sunday (29th) at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 3pm until 6pm. Funeral arriving on Monday (30th) to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 12 o’c followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre. House private please.

The late Bridie (B) Nagle

The death has occurred of Bridie (B) Nagle (née O'Dwyer), College Court, Cahir and formerly of Garrandee, New Inn, Co. Tipperary. Bridie passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in her 90th year surrounded by her loving family. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Richard (Dick), daughters Breeda, Mary, Martina, Anna and Rose, sons-in-law Tom, Jim, Sean, Pat and John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on this Saturday evening from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir on Sunday morning for Requiem mass at 11:30am. Funeral afterwards to New Inn Cemetery.

The late Margaret Garvey

The death has occurred of Margaret Garvey (formerly O'Leary), Shamrock Hill, Clonmel and late of Derrygrath, Cahir, Co. Tipperary 25th December 2019 peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital (retired Director of Nursing, St. Luke's Hospital Clonmel.) Very deeply regretted by her loving children John-Mark, Orla and Brian, and their father John O'Leary, granddaughter Amalia, brothers Tony and Seamus, sister Mary Comer, nephews, nieces, and her extended family and a large circle of friends. Funeral arriving at S.S. Peter and Paul's Church on Sunday at 12.30pm for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, donation if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.